Letter: Experts in every field agree Trump Would be a Disaster to the Economy, the Environment, Healthcare, and National Security

The Economist has endorsed Kamala Harris. They warn that a “second Trump term comes with unacceptable risks.” Moody’s Analytics, which evaluates risk, performance and financial modeling, compared the economic promises of the Presidential candidates and concluded that a Trump presidency would be an economic disaster. The Wall Street Journal’s survey of economist shows that Mr. Trump’s economic plans are more inflationary than Ms. Harris’s and would add more to the deficit plus The Wall Street Journal’s own analysis shows that Mr. Trump’s plans would explode the national debt.

Scientific America endorsed Kamala Harris because she “offers the country better prospects, relying on science, solid evidence and the willingness to learn from experience. She pushes policies that boost good jobs nationwide by embracing technology and clean energy. She supports education, public health and reproductive rights. She treats the climate crisis as the emergency it is and seeks to mitigate its catastrophic storms, fires and droughts.”

Republican officials view Mr. Trump as a threat to our national security. General John Kelly former Chief of Staff to Mr. Trump, stated that Mr. Trump “has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.” General James Mattis, Mr. Trump’s former Secretary of Defense, stated: “His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.” William Barr, Mr. Trump’s former Attorney General, stated: “If he was in the White House again, he will always put his own interest and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interest.” Mark Esper, former Secretary of Defense under Mr. Trump, “I do regard him as a threat to democracy, democracy as we know it, our institutions, our political culture, all those things that make America great and have defined us as, you know, the oldest democracy on the planet.”

I believe you already know that Mr. Trump is an egotist and a racist not just in verbal comments but in his policy choices. When North Korean leaders praised Mr. Trump he stated he fell in love with the North Korean dictator and even saluted one of their Generals while disparaging U.S. troops whose only allegiance is to the Constitution. You know that supporting Mr. Trump will result in failed policies like his failure with Covid-19. During Mr. Trump’s administration there were refrigerator trucks outside of hospital morgues because of his failed policies. The failure is evident in how many more Americans died because of Covid than Canadians, both in absolute numbers and in ratios of death.

Mr. Trump is a failure from the economy to healthcare to environmental disasters to national security Mr. Trump would be a disaster for our country. I strongly endorse Kamala Harris and encourage you to vote for her.

