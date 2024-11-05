MusicalFare Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of: SOMETHING ROTTEN November 6th – December 8th 

Set in 1595, this hysterical 9-time Tony nominee follows the Bottom Brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical and attempt to compete with a certain rock-star playwright of the Renaissance. A 16th century tale with 21st century sensibilities.

Music & Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell Directed by Chris Kelly Choreographed by Kristy E. Cavanagh

Music Direction by Philip Farugia

The production stars Anthony Alcocer, Brittany Bassett-Baran, Rachael Buchanan, Samantha Campbell, Louis Colaiacovo, Bobby Cooke, Gretchen Didio, Thomas Evans, David P. Eve, Rheanna Gallego, John Kaczorowski, Jordan Levin, Austin Marshall, Ricky Needham, Marc Sacco & Dan Urtz.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is November 6th – December 8th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 6th.

There is no performance on Wednesday, November 27th or Thursday, November 28th for Thanksgiving Holidays.



There is an additional performance on Sunday, December 1st at 7pm.

Ticket prices :

$57 – General

$20 – Students

$30 – Patrons Under 30

Group rates available.