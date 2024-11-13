··

The Buffalo Chamber Players bring back the fun side of Bach

November 12, 2024

Not just Bach and not just Brews!

Join the Buffalo Chamber Players at the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall for a fun evening of music and drinks. Bach & Brews concerts are inspired by 18th-century gatherings organized by Johann Sebastian Bach at Café Zimmermann, a bustling cultural establishment in Leipzig where Bach premiered many of his secular works.

The program includes Bach’s Wedding Cantata BWV 202 and works by Antonio Vivaldi and Du Yun.

General Admission: $25 ($23 advance purchase)
Four-Concert Subscription: $80

Doors open at 7pm.
Cash bar available.

For tickets, visit https://tixr.com/e/117135

