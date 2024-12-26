The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of NY is taking Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz to court, in part, based on Ayries’s journal. The two women, former executives of sexual wellness education company OneTaste, are charged with forced labor conspiracy.

The entries from Ayries’s journal are described by the prosecution as clear reflections of what was going on in Ayries’s mind as she attempted to adjust to a new life after the “cult-like” experience of being at OneTaste at the beginning of 2015.

“Uncensored and Uncut”

Ayries’s journal lays bare her strenuous experiences. On January 15, 2015, just two weeks after detaching herself from her challenging situation, she recorded the details of her “shaky hands” and her inability to eat without becoming queasy.

The journal’s legitimacy, however, is under scrutiny. Ayries’s sister Autymn Blanck confesses to having transcribed her sister’s handwritten version of the journal when she first reconstructed it in a digital format on May 4, 2022.

This digital version, saved as a Google Doc, was then edited, seemingly by multiple people before being shared with the prosecution, who submitted it as evidence.

A Topsy-Turvy Timetable—Future Fetching Quotes?

Ayries’s 2015 journal brings up the “Post-Traumatic Growth Guidebook,” quoting it about using trauma as a catalyst for growth.

There’s just one problem with this: The “Guidebook” wasn’t published until December 3, 2019—years after the dates inscribed in the journal.

This timeline snafu undercuts the authenticity of the journal and its author.

As well, the journal kept by hand, allegedly from 2015, appears a little too suspiciously aligned with a 2022 Google Doc version of events.

Did someone either with no talent for keeping events in chronological order or of a mind to mess with the legal process backdate a journal to make the events contained in it fit with a revised, performed narrative?

The Department of Justice believes the handwritten journal is proof of Ayries’s real pain in 2015. But the journal’s contradictions raise questions about whether it was created or changed long after those events, which has serious implications for the integrity of the case and the righteousness of the DOJ’s fight for truth.

Ayries’s diary was to be a vessel for pure emotion but has become a totem of suspicion.

In other words, it’s a fake, a fraud, a phony.

