Adriana Duarte Valentines’ story may be a modern American rags-to-riches tale. Yet she hasn’t received her money, and she is not an American.

The 45-year-old illegal alien utilized the U.S. legal system to secure a victory over D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, a no-kill animal sanctuary in Los Angeles County, California. The jury’s verdict threatens the well-being of up to 1,500 rescue dogs, cats, and horses.

Duarte was employed as a cat caretaker at D.E.L.T.A. Rescue from mid-2017 to early 2020, earning $15 per hour. Witnesses reported seeing her selling dog and cat food at swap meets. Allegedly, she also distributed stolen animal supplies to illegal networks linked to Mexican street gangs involved in dog fighting and breeding large dogs like the Belgian Malinois for drug dealers.

Deception and Termination

Duarte crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without official permission in 2002. She has remained an illegal alien for 22 years, having never paid taxes or possessed a social security number. She secured her position at D.E.L.T.A Rescue in June 2017 by falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and providing a fake Social Security number. She told D.E.L.T.A that she was previously employed as an agricultural worker who picked lettuce in southern California.

Duarte abruptly resigned from D.E.L.T.A on January 31, 2020.

Shortly after, D.E.L.T.A discovered significant quantities of missing supplies. Days later, Duarte emailed requesting reinstatement, citing an unannounced pregnancy and expressing intent to return to work the day following her childbirth.

Suspicious of her sudden departure and rapid return, coupled with evidence of theft, D.E.L.T.A founder Leo Grillo declined her request to return.

Legal Battle

Fighting for Her Rights?

Duarte contested her termination in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging pregnancy discrimination, unpaid overtime, and denial of state-mandated breaks.

During pretrial, witnesses revealed Duarte had been taking extended breaks with D.E.L.T.A. Rescue overnight caretaker Jorge Avalos in his trailer.

Duarte had indeed been pregnant, but it was Avalos, not her husband, who was rumored to be the father. Avalos also abruptly quit and fled the Los Angeles area after Duarte’s husband, Raul Lopez, attempted to run him over with his car.

Duarte reportedly emerged with a fresh scar, which sources close to the couple say was comparatively light punishment by her cucked husband Lopez, known for more savage beatings of his unfaithful wife.

Friends say the couple reconciled after the jury delivered the $6.7 million verdict in November.

Judge’s Decision Pending

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kristin S. Escalante must approve the verdict and has the authority to reduce or overturn the award. If the verdict is upheld, Leo Grillo, the founder of D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, plans to appeal to a higher court.

Impact on Animal Sanctuary

D.E.L.T.A. Rescue is a nonprofit organization and the oldest, largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the United States, dedicated to providing lifelong care for animals. It operates solely on donations and does not receive government funding. The organization has received a “GOLD” rating from GuideStar/Foundation Center, which reflects its high levels of transparency and accountability.

The sanctuary however lacks the resources to pay the $6.7 million judgment. Its insurance policy with NAIC covers up to $1 million, leaving D.E.L.T.A. responsible for the remaining amount. This enormous financial burden could jeopardize the care of rescue animals under its protection.

Founder Vows to Fight

Leo Grillo, 75, established D.E.L.T.A. Rescue in 1979. The no-kill animal sanctuary spans 115 acres atop a California mountain and houses up to 1,500 dogs, cats, and horses. These animals were previously abandoned, abused, or left to perish in the desert or the Angeles National Forest—areas frequently used by owners to dump their unwanted pets.

Over 75% of the rescue dogs at D.E.L.T.A. are Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes. Due to their traumatic histories, most animals are unsuitable for adoption. They arrived at the sanctuary bruised, beaten, and starving before being rescued by D.E.L.T.A.

If Duarte prevails in the legal proceedings, the sanctuary will face severe financial challenges.

However, Grillo, who has managed the sanctuary for 45 years, is determined to fight.

He stated, “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m not going to lose my sanctuary. I promised each animal that they would be safe and loved for the rest of their lives. I will fight this injustice by rallying patriots to our cause. Illegal aliens cannot have standing to sue Americans in our courts, which our taxes pay for!”

