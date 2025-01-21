Well-Known Radio Veteran Joins WLVL on Monday With Talk Show

By Tony Farina

Bill Yuhnke, an entrepreneur who is always looking for new talent for his many enterprises, has struck again, this time is bringing in Buffalo radio veteran Brad Riter who has held numerous important jobs in the local radio market and on Monday, Jan. 27, will begin his new gig as the live local talk show host on WLVL 1340 AM from 10 a.m. through noon weekdays.

Yuhnke, the president and CEO of Liberty Yellow Cab who owns WLVL and WEBR Radio 1440 AM and 105,3 FM, is excited about the new addition to his radio entertainment staff and says Riter will start taking calls on his new show the day after the Bills take the next step in their bid for a Super Bowl title (we all hope).

“Great time to have a radio personality like Brad join our team,” Yuhnke said this week in announcing Riter’s appointment to WLVL.

Riter, who has been around the block so to speak in local radio, is also excited about landing at WLVL and says he hopes to give folks a good two hours of local talk every day, beginning Monday. “I am very much looking forward to joining WLVL and giving our listeners a good show with everything on the table, including our great Buffalo Bills.”

Frank Miller, the program director for the two stations owned by Yuhnke, joined in welcoming Riter to the WLVL slot add excitement to the broadcasts given Brad’s wealth of local broadcast experience.

He knows the local talk scene and much more and has lots of background and experience to add depth to his shows.”

Indeed, Riter has a lot of experience. The 50-year-old radio veteran started part-time at WGR 550 AM in 1997 where he was a board operator and weekend talk show host before joining WBEN radio in 1998 before returning to WGR Radio when GR went all sports in 2000 where he produced many shows and was a talk show host when the Sabres made their playoff runs run in 2005 and 2007. He later joined WECK as a host and program director.

Riter soon became part of the UB football broadcast for WWKB-AM/The Bet where he continues to this day.

Yuhnke said Riter’s strong radio credentials will help fill the airwaves at WLVL 1340 AM with personality and fun from 10 a.m. to noon every weekday beginning on Monday. Everyone involved in the new program are excited about the show, especially coming as it is in the drive for a Super Bowl by the hometown Buffalo Bills.

For additional information, contact Frank Miller at fmiller@wlvl.com or 716-433-5944.