Barry Lillis to Bid Farewell on Sunday Radio Show, The End of an Era Says WEBR Owner

By Tony Farina

Lots has changed since the 1970s and that includes incredible weather forecasting technology which attempts to give us the weather data by the hour, a far cry from the days when I worked with Barry Lillis at WGRZ Ch. 2 when Barry was the weatherman and I was the investigative reporter.

I remember one day when I was sitting at my desk by the door and Barry, who was getting ready to go on with the weather, yelled across the room, “Tony, open the door and take a look outside. What’s it doing out there.” How’s that for sophisticated weather technology.

That was then and I remember it well and also my fond memories of Barry, an incredible gift to all of his with his dazzling wit and charm which has carried him a long way since his start in radio at WGGO Radio in Salamanca 1963. There have been many crosses to bear, including alcohol addiction, cancer, and much more, but through it all Barry has made the journey and kept us all entertained along the way. And even now his radio shows are filled with everything including first date magic, Ash Wednesday history, and so much more.

Barry Lillis with WEBR owner Bill Yuhnke (left) and Program Director Frank Miller

Unfortunately, as age creeps up on all of us, Barry is doing one last show this week at WEBR Radio (1440 AM) on Sunday morning in his usual time slot, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and I’m sure along with all of his book of trivia knowledge he’ll have something to say about his storied career. I know I will be listening. Barry didn’t seek publicity for his swan song performance but I’m giving him some anyway in my little tribute to this giant of an entertainer who has given so much to all of us.

“It is the end of an era,” said Bill Yuhnke, the owner of Liberty Yellow Cab who also owns WLVL and WEBR Radio 1440 AM and 105.3 FM. “His friends and colleagues will have a little tribute to Barry at WEBR offices in Kenmore to wish him well on the rest of his journey. That little tribute get-together was held on Thursday and I had the pleasure of being there and share in the moment.

For Barry, he told me he is looking forward to doing a little traveling with his wife and who knows where he’ll turn up next as he always has some surprises up his sleeve. I hope he does. Barry is certainly one of a kind and a treasure to all who know him and have watched his incredible journey that began so many years ago.

All the best, dear friend.