This is part 3 of our series on Canadian Danny G. Guy. He is reportedly a criminal fraudster. Frank Report is investigating.

Part 1: Meet Danny Guy: The Alleged Hedge Fund Hustler Who Manufactures Financial Crimes

Part 2: Danny Guy Helped Russia Take American Uranium; The Clintons Helped Him Disappear

The Spiral

A stock that falters. An investor who shorts before the fall. Then the spiral begins.

Short selling. Dilution. New shares flood the market.

Investors fight for control.

A lawsuit. A boardroom coup.

A company collapses in slow motion. Piece by piece, value drains. Trust erodes. Shareholders scatter.

The tactic is old. The name newer: the death spiral.

And standing in the shadows is Danny Guy.

Danny Guy is not a man whose name rings bells on Bay Street or Wall Street. But to those who’ve met him—investors left empty-handed, executives pushed aside —he’s remembered.

He began as a trader. By 1996, he was managing portfolios. In 1998, he joined Banfield Capital, building the arbitrage book – betting on price gaps between deals. The trades weren’t just about winners. Sometimes, the real money was in the fall.

Before that, he worked merger trades at Richardson Greenshields then First Marathon Securities.

By 2001, Guy launched Salida Capital, a firm for “alternative wealth.”

Salida Capital: Rise and Losses

Salida grew fast. It took stakes in mining, energy, and tech. It funded lawsuits. It replaced boards. It had a foundation. It had a strategy.

It also had losses.

Salida’s Strategic Growth Fund—under Guy’s control—lost nearly 44% in one year.

Over five years, it was down more than 60%.

Salida’s investments followed a curve. Buy low. Influence high. When the numbers didn’t match, lawsuits appeared. So did new boards, old friends, and disappearing capital.

Later came Harrington Global. Offshore now. Bermuda, London. The trades continued.

And always, Danny Guy stood apart. Not in public. Not in the press. But on the forms in the filings, behind the boards, beside the proxies.

In this world, collapse isn’t failure. It’s strategy.

The Shape of a Shadow

From the outside, Danny Guy is a financier. Chief Investment Officer at Salida Capital, later at Harrington Global. A man of two cities—Toronto by address, Bermuda by choice. He lives at Deepwaters, a waterfront estate set back from Harrington Sound. His Toronto house, 45 Strathearn Road, remains still. Curtains drawn. Garden clipped. No mail on the step.

The movement is elsewhere.

There’s 2 Bloor Street West—offices in a high tower in Toronto. There’s Clarendon House in Hamilton, Bermuda—an address shared by many in the shell game.

Salida Europe Capital disappeared in 2011. Other firms survived under new names.

The filings overlap. Directors repeat. The same names. The same addresses.

The same behavior.

He chooses a company. Then comes the pressure. A lawsuit. A board challenge. Dilution follows. Patents move. Executives resign. Competitors disappear.

Some call it investment. Others say it’s sabotage, a cold dissection of value for personal gain.

Dacha Strategic Metals and the Hijack

But the companies collapse, just the same.

Salida Capital wasn’t just a hedge fund. It was built to profit from collapse.

The collapse was shouldered by his investors while Guy took secret positions and played both sides.

He stole millions from his investors, if his critics are to be believed.

On paper, Courtenay Wolfe held the CEO title. But Guy was the operator, the man behind the risk. Salida boasted that employee money made up a “significant portion” of its assets. They said: we win when you win. But the math didn’t agree. It was the opposite.

He set his sights on Dacha Strategic Metals.

The plan: take control without paying. No payout. No added value. Just a full-board replacement with nominees who had never worked in rare earths. Dacha called it a hijack.

On November 6, Dacha filed suit. The charge: Guy and his allies had acted as a group, acquiring control without meeting legal disclosure thresholds.

The lawsuits came. The value bled. The company fought to stay afloat.

Danny Guy was sabotaging again.

Losing Millions—or Stealing?

Danny Guy didn’t just lose money. He took companies down. Funds cratered. Portfolios evaporated. Investors lost homes, pensions, futures.

Guy moved between Toronto and Bermuda, on Harrington Sound. A place built with wealth—though court filings show unpaid bills, unreturned wages, lawsuits in his name.

Between 2010 and 2012, Salida Capital, run by Guy, did more than just bad fund performance. It was listed in Rosatom’s annual report as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation.

How did a Toronto-based hedge fund become part of a Russian uranium empire? That question remains unanswered.

In 2012, Salida Capital’s charitable arm—the Salida Capital Foundation—received $3.3 million in an anonymous donation. Investigators believe the money came from Rosatom.

Shortly after, Salida donated $780,220 to the Clinton Foundation—90% of its total giving in 2010 alone. By 2012, the total reached $2.65 million.

The Uranium One Deal

Then came the deal.

In 2013, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the controversial sale of Uranium One—a Canadian uranium mining firm—to Rosatom. The deal handed Russia control over 20 percent of American uranium reserves.

Salida’s donations, its Russian ownership, and its timing. Clinton denied wrongdoing. But critics pointed to the money trail.

Salida—run by Guy, funded anonymously, giving millions to the Clintons—was, according to Rosatom itself, part of the Russian nuclear giant’s structure.

What role Guy played in selling out Canadian and US interest to empower the Russians is not fully known. But Salida moved money. The Canadian Uranium One was taken over by Rosatom which gave the Russians control of 20 percent of America’s uranium. And the Clintons got paid millions.

The Shadow of Danny Guy

And somewhere—on a quiet street in Toronto, or behind the glass walls in Bermuda—Danny Guy watches.

Waiting for the next turn to sell out his country or destroy a company, stealing the honest savings of thousands of honest investors.

The case can be made that Guy is an international criminal. That may or may not be true.

Anyone who touches him will embrace the kiss of death—a death spiral.

To be continued….