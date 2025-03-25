FARROW to Close Out Run at The Caz Friday Night

By Tony Farina

The neo-classic rock band FARROW will close out its four-month residency at The Caz on Seneca St. on Friday night, March 28, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7. Tickets are $15 and a bargain for this outstanding group.

FARROW

The residency-closing concert will mark a farewell to leader and bassist and producer Andre Pilette who has led the group for six years and has been a driving force behind the FARROW’s sound, passion, and message of Revolutionary Joy. The show Friday will be a celebration of all that’s been built—three albums, countless performances, and a movement of music that makes you move.

Led by Pilette and singer/lyricist Michael Farrow, the band features Michael Ruopoli on percussion, Cory Clancy on guitar, Rufus “Breezy” Cole Jr. on keys, Carlton Campbell on drums, and Tamika Kennedy on backing vocals.

If you are in the market for a great night of musical entertainment, check out The Caz at 2221 Seneca St. on Friday night and you will catch the work of an outstanding rock group celebrating its four-month run at the club which is a premier music hall and well worth the visit.