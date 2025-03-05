Knox Mansion Tours Offer Historical Gem

March 4, 2025

Knox Mansion Rotunda

By Tony Farina

With the end of the long winter finally arriving, it might be a good time to schedule a tour of the historic, French Renaissance-style Knox mansion at 800 Delaware Ave., in Buffalo, now the home of Cellino Law, the hugely successful personal injury firm.

Ross Cellino, founding partner of Cellino Law, bought and restored the Knox Mansion in 2020.

It is an amazing structure more than 100 years old and worth a trip to see with an affable and engaging host, Michael Cellino, a retired family internist with the Buffalo Medical Group, who travels in from Orchard Park to conduct the tours on weekends and does an outstanding job giving visitors a close-up and personal look at the architectural marvel.

Knox Mansion It was commissioned in 1915 by Grace Knox, the widow of the Seymour Knox I who made his fortune in five-and-dime stores.

It was after his death in 1915 that his widow commissioned architect C. P. H. Gilbert to build the mansion and it was completed in 1918 and still stands tall for all to see.

Seymour Knox, the Money Man

Grace Millard Knox, oversaw completion of the 28,000-square-foot home where she raised their three children.

A family internist for 38 years, Michael Cellino, the brother of Ross Cellino who bought and restored the Knox Mansion in 2020, travels in from Orchard Parkon weekends, escaping briefly his duties as a father and grandfather to his four children and seven grandchildren to conduct the tours and is an incredibly warm and engaging tour guide who seems to know just about everything there is to know about the Knox Mansion. And there is so much to know if you are curious about history and architecture that is just a feast for the beholder, even me who knows little about historic buildings but who, as a longtime journalist, was just so impressed with this gem of a structure built so long ago.

Mike Cellino, hosts tours of this architectural marvel.

The steel framework (Lackawanna Steel) with walls of marble concrete with limestone on the outside, is just an incredible building that has been completely

restored by Ross Cellino who at the time of the purchase said he did it because he’s “a Buffalo guy.” And the restoration is quite a sight to behold.

Knox Mansion restoration by Ross Cellino.

If you would like to have a free, 90-minute firsthand look at this gem, you can go to the website, KnoxMansionTours.com to arrange your visit.

