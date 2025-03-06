SoleTurn to Present the Contender At Telethon on Sunday at 11 AM

By Tony Farina

Supporting children’s charities is the mission of the Variety Kids Telethon and the 63rd annual event will take place Saturday night from 6 to 11 on WGRZ Channel 2 and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ Ch. 5 where John DiSciulio puts together the magnificent fundraiser to help children living with illness and disability in Western New York. John, known to all of us as Mr.Television, just does a fantastic job putting the telethon together with hosts Paul Cambria and Darius Pridgeon beating the drums for donations.

Hosts Paul Cambria and Darius Pridgen

It will be my distinct pleasure to take part in the event on Sunday at 11 a.m. at WBBZ when I will appear with the super talented rock band SoleTurn that I have been writing about for about a year and who will be presenting two songs off their upcoming LP The Soundtrack of Our Youth.

One of the songs that they will play will be the exciting and much anticipated tune that features Baby Joe Mesi, the former undefeated number one heavyweight boxer in the world who will be present with the band for the playing of The Contender, a definite mega hit from the album due out this spring in a big release at a location to be announced shortly.

SoleTurn The Contender. Photo by Jeff Barnes. Graphic Illustration by Joe Palumbo.

Lead SoleTurn vocalist Vik Bhargava said there will be no studio magic in Sunday’s presentation as they will be going back to their roots of live performing, which is what they do so well.

Bhargava will be joined by Zachary Michael on bass and backup vocals, Patrick Mudd on keyboards and Robert Helms on drums and also vocals. It is just an

overwhelmingly creative and imaginative group that has had a terrific run the last several months with many sold out concerts, including the legendary Sportsmen’s Club a year ago.

SoleTurn: Vik Bhargava performing with his bandmates Zachary Michael, Patrick Mudd and Rob Helms

“SoleTurn is part of this community and we want to give back and support such a wonderful organization when it comes to helping children,” said Bhargava about the group’s performance on Sunday. “When it comes to helping children in need, you can count on us to be there.”