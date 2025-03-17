The Crimes of Ayries Blanck: Will the DOJ Hold Her Accountable?

Ayries Blanck, the key accuser in the federal case against OneTaste, has now been exposed as a fraud, a liar, and a criminal.

The DOJ has admitted that Blanck fabricated her journals, lied to the FBI, and deceived prosecutors—falsehoods that directly led to the indictment of OneTaste founder Nicole Daedone and sales manager Rachel Cherwitz.

The government now claims it will not call Blanck as a witness. But the bigger question remains: Why isn’t she being prosecuted?

Ayries with the laughing face

If only OneTaste had heeded the warning

Blanck’s actions aren’t just unethical—they are serious federal crimes.

1. Lying to the FBI (18 U.S.C. § 1001)

Blanck repeatedly lied to federal agents, claiming her journals were authentic. Penalty: Up to 5 years per false statement.

2. Perjury (18 U.S.C. § 1621)

She committed perjury if she swore under oath that the journals were real. Penalty: Up to 5 years per count.

3. Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512)

By fabricating evidence and interfering with a criminal case, Blanck obstructed justice. Penalty: Up to 20 years in prison.

4. Fraud & Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. §§ 1343, 1349)

Blanck and her sister sold the fake journals to Netflix for $25,000—an explicitly fraudulent transaction. Penalty: Up to 20 years per count.

5. Conspiracy to Defraud the US Government (18 U.S.C. § 371)

This is a criminal conspiracy if Blanck worked with others—her sister, Netflix producers, or attorneys—to push false claims. Penalty: Up to 5 years.

6. Witness Tampering (18 U.S.C. § 1512)

She committed witness tampering if she encouraged others to lie or cover up her fraud. Penalty: Up to 20 years.

7. Destruction of Evidence (18 U.S.C. § 1519)

The FBI says emails are missing. Who deleted them? Penalty: Up to 20 years.

Autymn ‘Wiggy’ Blanck reads from the fake journal on Netflix. What did Autymn tell the FBI? Will she be facing arrest along with her sister Ayries?

Much as I did with Keith Raniere when I was on the hunt of that criminal, I have created photoshopped portraits of Ayries Blanck to symbolize her criminality and her ruthless, vicious conduct. She has a very dim future before her and her shark-like predatory nature didn’t so much destroy others but made her ripe for the hook.

The Real Question: Why Hasn’t Blanck Been Charged?

Blanck’s lies cost taxpayers millions, wasted judicial resources, and nearly sent two innocent women to prison.

The DOJ built its case on her fabricated testimony. They had every chance to investigate her fraud but ignored the evidence—until Frank Report exposed the truth.

Now, the DOJ has two choices:

Charge Blanck for her crimes, including perjury and fraud.

Ignore the crimes—proving that a craven, lying, vengeful, hateful creature can pervert justice and create insane injustice can get away with it just because she fooled the prosecutors and possibly seduced an FBI Special Agent and his female pal Special Agent Colleen Sheehan into cooperating in the deception.

Blanck’s false allegations led to a federal indictment. The government must now decide: Will she be held accountable, or will they let her walk free?

The liar in her journal claimed that in January 2015 she weighed but 98 pounds. Liars always seem to forget that the universe will provide a rebuttal. Ayries Blanck undoubtedly forgot that photographs of her in January 2015 clad in a bikini shows her as anything but emaciated. I suppose it’s easy to forget what you weighed in 2015 when you’re writing about it in 2023.

My sources tell me that Washington, DC, is looking at this case closely at the highest levels at Main Justice and the FBI. Acting US Attorney John Durham is well aware of President Donald Trump’s directive to stop using the DOJ as a weapon and make it live up to its name.

Durham known for his integrity – unlike some other DOJ prosecutors – was elevated over others. He is the man of the hour, and perforce must dismiss the case against OneTaste defendants and convene a grand jury to investigate who should be charged: Ayries Blanck, most certainly. Her sister Autumn is a good possibility. Netflix producer Sarah Gibson – a possibility.

And that inestimable traveling and cooing pair, FBI Special Agents Elliot McGinnis and Colleen Sheehan?

Why should they be spared?

The evidence against them – not only with Ayries but others – will be the subject of an upcoming expose.

Editor’s note: It was controversial no doubt, to photoshop Ayries’ face in what is actually her modus operandi, but I did it because I had to call her on her on her BS. As she was lying to the FBI, telling the government that her journals were authentic, she no doubt complained about this most truthful of all pictures to ever represent the sum total of Ayries Blanck’s life. I call it Bovine Blanck.

For my part, I make no apologies. For it may be cruel to depict Ayries in a cruel and humiliating photoshopped picture, but I submit it is nowhere near as cruel as the woman who undertook a years-long vendetta because she lost her wealthy boyfriend, Ravi and her lover, Hamza while at OneTaste because they, like so many others, saw through her lies. Too bad the FBI didn’t have the same clear-sighted vision.

To be continued….