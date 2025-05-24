This Week at Central & Online: May 24 – June 1

1 Lafayette Square • Buffalo • NY • 14203716 •858 •8900 • www.BuffaloLib.or

Saturday, May 24 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room

12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM 3:00 PM Comfort Cotton Community Wellness Event. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conf. Room

12:00 PM 4:00 PM Drone Day 2025. Reading Park Ramp

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Family History Day 2025. Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room

1:30 PM 4:00 PM Love is Loud Luncheon. West Room

2:00 PM 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space

2:00 PM 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

3:00 PM 4:00 PM Special Collections Tour. Grosvenor Room *

3:00 PM 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, May 25 Library closed — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.

Monday, May 26 Library closed for Memorial Day — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.

Tuesday, May 27 Library open 8 AM to 6 PM

9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *

10:00 AM 10:45 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room

10:30 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Dr. Gale Burstein. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555294687

2:00 PM 4:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers

4:30 PM 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room

Wednesday, May 28 Library open 8 AM to 8 PM

9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *

10:00 AM 1:00 PM Job Fair. Main Concourse

10:00 AM 2:00 PM Information Table: PUSH Buffalo. Near Computers

12:00 PM 1:00 PM 3D Printer Certification Class. West Room *

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers

3:00 PM 5:20 PM Movie Matinee: Abominable (2019). Ring of Knowledge

4:30 PM 5:30 PM Teen Book Club: BookTok IRL. Near Teen Space

4:30 PM 6:00 PM NYCLU Teen Activist Project. Central Meeting Room

5:15 PM 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, May 29 Library open 8 AM to 8 PM

9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *

10:30 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers

10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers

4:15 PM 5:15 PM Erie County Re-entry Services Program. West Room

5:00 PM 6:45 PM Trivia @ the Library! Central Meeting Room

5:00 PM 7:55 PM PUSH Buffalo: Use Your Voice for Climate Justice in NY State. Gallery Conference Room

6:00 PM 7:30 PM A Reading with Jillian Hanesworth. Auditorium

6:00 PM 7:30 PM Paging Through History: The Grosvenor Room Quiet Reading Club. Grosvenor Room

Friday, May 30 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM

10:00 AM 12:30 PM Information Table: WNY Integrated Care Collaborative. Near Computers

12:00 PM 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

2:00 PM 5:00 PM Teen Resource & Activity Fair. Teen Space

3:00 PM 5:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers

Saturday, May 31 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM

9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room *

10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room

11:00 AM 1:30 PM H.A.N.G. (Helping Adolescents Needing Guidance) Meeting. West Room

11:00 AM 1:30 PM Dictionary Society of North America Lecture: “Will Dictionaries Exist in 2075?” Auditorium *

12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room

2:00 PM 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space

3:00 PM 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, June 1 Library open 12 PM to 5 PM

2:00 PM 4:30 PM Ana Vafai: Live Piano and Violin Recital. Auditorium

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.

What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room

Lincoln’s Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Fri. noon–4:30 PM & Sat. 10 AM–4 PM

Celebrate Art! Buffalo Public Schools Art Show. Collections Gallery

Lafayette’s Tour in America.Main Concourse

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.