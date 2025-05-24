···

This Week at Central & Online: May 24 – June 1

May 24, 2025
1 Lafayette Square • Buffalo • NY • 14203716 •858 •8900 • www.BuffaloLib.or
Saturday, May 24Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
10:00 AM11:00 AMSensory Playtime. West Room
12:00 PM2:00 PMStitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
12:00 PM3:00 PMComfort Cotton Community Wellness Event. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conf. Room
12:00 PM4:00 PMDrone Day 2025. Reading Park Ramp
1:00 PM3:00 PMFamily History Day 2025. Ring of Knowledge
1:00 PM3:00 PMPint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
1:30 PM4:00 PMLove is Loud Luncheon. West Room
2:00 PM4:00 PMSaturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
2:00 PM4:45 PMBuffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
3:00 PM4:00 PMSpecial Collections Tour. Grosvenor Room *
3:00 PM4:30 PMVR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Sunday, May 25Library closed — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
Monday, May 26Library closed for Memorial Day — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
Tuesday, May 27Library open 8 AM to 6 PM
9:00 AM3:30 PMBeyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:00 AM10:45 AMBaby/Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room
10:30 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
10:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
12:30 PM1:00 PMIMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Dr. Gale Burstein. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555294687
2:00 PM4:00 PMInformation Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
4:30 PM6:00 PMISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room
Wednesday, May 28Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
9:00 AM3:30 PMBeyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:00 AM1:00 PMJob Fair. Main Concourse
10:00 AM2:00 PMInformation Table: PUSH Buffalo. Near Computers
12:00 PM1:00 PM3D Printer Certification Class. West Room *
1:00 PM3:00 PMWalk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
3:00 PM5:20 PMMovie Matinee: Abominable (2019). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM5:30 PMTeen Book Club: BookTok IRL. Near Teen Space
4:30 PM6:00 PMNYCLU Teen Activist Project. Central Meeting Room
5:15 PM6:45 PMBuffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room
Thursday, May 29Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
9:00 AM3:30 PMBeyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:30 AM1:00 PMInformation Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
10:30 AM1:00 PMIt Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
1:00 PM3:00 PMWalk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
4:15 PM5:15 PMErie County Re-entry Services Program. West Room
5:00 PM6:45 PMTrivia @ the Library! Central Meeting Room
5:00 PM7:55 PMPUSH Buffalo: Use Your Voice for Climate Justice in NY State. Gallery Conference Room
6:00 PM7:30 PMA Reading with Jillian Hanesworth. Auditorium
6:00 PM7:30 PMPaging Through History: The Grosvenor Room Quiet Reading Club. Grosvenor Room
Friday, May 30Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
10:00 AM12:30 PMInformation Table: WNY Integrated Care Collaborative. Near Computers
12:00 PM2:00 PMAfternoon Art Break. West Room
2:00 PM5:00 PMTeen Resource & Activity Fair. Teen Space
3:00 PM5:00 PMInformation Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
Saturday, May 31Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
9:00 AM1:00 PMLiteracy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
10:00 AM11:00 AMSensory Playtime. West Room
11:00 AM1:30 PMH.A.N.G. (Helping Adolescents Needing Guidance) Meeting. West Room
11:00 AM1:30 PMDictionary Society of North America Lecture: “Will Dictionaries Exist in 2075?” Auditorium *
12:00 PM2:00 PMStitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM3:00 PMPint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
2:00 PM4:00 PMSaturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
3:00 PM4:30 PMVR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Sunday, June 1Library open 12 PM to 5 PM
2:00 PM4:30 PMAna Vafai: Live Piano and Violin Recital. Auditorium
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.
What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room
Lincoln’s Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Fri. noon–4:30 PM & Sat. 10 AM–4 PM
Celebrate Art! Buffalo Public Schools Art Show. Collections Gallery
Lafayette’s Tour in America.Main Concourse
Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.
Entering the Library: Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library. The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. Ellicott St. entrance open hours are varied. Clinton St. doors open for Auditorium programs.



Latest from Arts & Culture