Christopher Morel Released By The Marlins

Christopher Morel is getting another major league shot, this time in New York. The Mets are promoting the 27-year-old utility man from Triple-A Syracuse to the active roster, Mets Merized reported Sunday.

It is a redemption arc that took about six weeks from rock bottom to the big leagues.

Morel's 2026 had started catastrophically. He signed a $2 million deal with the Marlins, started the year on the injured list with an oblique strain and then batted .162 with a 38.4 percent strikeout rate in 22 games before Miami released him June 26.

The Mets picked him up on a minor league deal June 30 and sent him to Syracuse, where the multiple opt-outs in his contract gave him leverage to push for a promotion or move on.

At Triple-A he showed what the Mets were hoping to see, an .813 OPS in a small sample with his strikeout rate dropping significantly and eight extra-base hits in 45 plate appearances.

The power that made him a 26-home run hitter with the Cubs in 2023 flickered back to life.

The Mets are 47-71 and in full rebuild mode after their deadline fire sale. They have roster spots to give out. Morel gets one.