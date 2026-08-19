David Krumholtz Deletes Tweet Criticizing Hollywood After Backlash

David Krumholtz, the 48-year-old actor best known for 10 Things I Hate About You, Addams Family Values, Oppenheimer, Supergirl and The Studio, posted on Threads Monday that he had put his acting career on hold, said he felt a massive wave of relief when he did, and then deleted the posts. Then he came back to clarify.

The original posts said he had "sent the definitive email" putting his career on pause. "Frustrated, fed up, fried," he wrote. "The profession has lost its gleam. Not sure what I'm going to do for money instead, or how I'm going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden."

After fellow actor Garret Dillahunt responded with support and sadness, Krumholtz clarified he was not quitting entirely.

"Ain't over, rather, redefining my terms. Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion." He said the "me, my product, and I mentality is not working anymore" and that he wants to be of service in some way he hasn't yet defined.

With more than 140 credits across 30 years, Krumholtz is not unknown, he had a supporting role in Oppenheimer, a recurring part in Seth Rogen's Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series The Studio and just played Kor-El in DC's Supergirl. He is not struggling for credits. He is struggling for something else.