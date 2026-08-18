Guo Degang, China's Most Famous Comedian, Is Under Investigation

Guo Degang, China's most celebrated comedian and the man credited with reviving the traditional crosstalk comedy form, is under investigation by Wuhan's Culture and Tourism Bureau after improvising his own lyrics to a famous Chinese revolutionary song called "Playing my beloved pipa" during a performance in the city at the end of July.

The song captures the spirit of communist guerrilla fighters during the Sino-Japanese war and was one of 100 songs chosen to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in 2019.

During the Wuhan show, Guo, playing the comedic monk Jigong, swapped a single location name in the lyrics. A complainant reported him to the bureau, saying he had "not only distorted and vulgarized a classic revolutionary work, but also violated public morals and accepted standards of conduct."

The bureau confirmed to CNN the investigation is ongoing and that they do not know when results will be announced.

They also noted that Guo's improvised lyrics were not included in the materials submitted for prior approval, a separate regulatory violation under China's Commercial Performances regulations.

Performances later in his nationwide 10th anniversary tour have been canceled. Ticket holders are being refunded automatically.

The case illustrates the increasingly narrow space for comedic improvisation in China, where even the most established performers can face serious consequences for ad-libbed material that touches politically sensitive themes.