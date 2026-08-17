Harvard Discloses A $2.2 Billion Space X Stake

Harvard Management Company disclosed a $2.2 billion stake in SpaceX in an SEC 13F filing Friday, making Elon Musk's rocket company by far the largest single U.S. equity holding in its $4.3 billion reported public stock portfolio.

The position accounts for more than half of Harvard's disclosed equities and is worth more than six times its second-largest holding, Taiwan Semiconductor.

The stake reflects Harvard's early venture capital exposure to SpaceX before its record June IPO at $135 per share, the largest initial public offering in history. SpaceX is now valued at more than $1.8 trillion.

Harvard's $57 billion endowment has profited significantly from the investment, as have other university endowments, the University of California disclosed roughly $1 billion in SpaceX shares in a similar filing this week.

The context that makes this irresistible: in December 2023, in the midst of the controversy surrounding then-Harvard President Claudine Gay, Musk posted on X that "defunding Harvard is the only thing that will work."

Harvard has since made Musk's company its largest publicly disclosed investment. Harvard Management declined to comment.

SpaceX shares closed Friday at $140, slightly below the IPO price, having briefly peaked at $225 immediately after going public in June.