Chrisean Rock Gets Into A Street Fight After A Chaotic Weekend In Los Angeles

The weekend of August 15 in Los Angeles produced enough content for an entire reality television season.

It started at Nevaeh Akira's baby shower, Blueface's pregnant girlfriend discovered that Chrisean Rock, who has a son with Blueface, had come to the residence. Akira reportedly pulled a knife.

Blueface later left Nevaeh to go out with Chrisean. Then a video posted Sunday went viral showing Chrisean Rock in a street fight outside a nightclub with a woman identified as a friend of Akira's, while Blueface stood nearby shirtless watching and egging it on.





Rock addressed the incident on social media Monday, claiming self-defense. "Me and Johnathan ended up separating by accident.

Four girls started walking up on me. I said, 'Girl, I don't even know you.'" She said her hands are registered as a professional boxer, she has been building a boxing career, and that she has no interest in fighting. "I want no beef."

Separately, video circulated of what appeared to be a shootout involving Blueface and his crew later in the same evening. Seven shots were reportedly fired. Police arrived but no arrests were announced and no victims were identified at the scene.

Boxing fans on social media said the street fight video should disqualify Rock from upcoming bouts. She has not commented on that specific concern.