Jeremiyah Love Has A High Ankle Sprain

Jeremiyah Love's preseason debut against the Raiders on Thursday night produced 11 carries for 58 yards, three catches for 14 yards and a high ankle sprain that has the Arizona Cardinals in an uncomfortable position less than four weeks before the regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Love has a high ankle sprain, a more serious diagnosis than what the team initially let on. He is unlikely to play in any more preseason games and the Cardinals are simply "hopeful" he can return for the season opener on September 13 against the Chargers.

Coach Mike LaFleur, whose decision to play Love 23 snaps in a non-padded game was already drawing criticism, declined Sunday to confirm the sprain classification, saying only "it's an ankle."

The compounding problems, second-round guard Chase Bisontis tore his MCL in the same game and is out for the season.

Starting quarterback Carson Beck is also not throwing this week with his own injury. It is a rough start for Arizona's rookie class, particularly for Love, who was supposed to be the immediate centerpiece of their offense.

High ankle sprains typically require four to six weeks of recovery, which puts Week 1 in real jeopardy. The Cardinals open with three tough early opponents.