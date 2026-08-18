Jets' Breece Hall Suffers Groin Injury

New York Jets running back Breece Hall went down without contact during red zone drills at training camp Monday, catching a swing pass and then dropping to a knee a few yards short of the end zone, limping to the sideline and entering the medical tent.

It was the kind of non-contact moment that makes every Jets fan's stomach drop. Then coach Aaron Glenn spoke.

"Breece strained his groin. I don't think it was a big deal, but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that," Glenn told reporters.

Imaging tests were ordered. Fellow running back Braelon Allen said he heard it was not serious. Jets fans exhaled.

The timing matters for two reasons. Hall signed a three-year, $45.75 million extension in May, one of the biggest investments the Jets have made in any offensive player in years. And the Jets open the season in three weeks against a Patriots team their offense needs to be healthy to beat.

Hall has totaled at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons and is the centerpiece of new offensive coordinator Frank Reich's run-heavy scheme.

A groin strain is rarely season-ending and often resolves within days to weeks depending on severity. The Jets will know more after imaging.



