Jimmy Gomez Is Under House Ethics Investigation For Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into Representative Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat representing California's 34th Congressional District, over allegations that he "may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct," including "engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

The committee noted, as it does in all such announcements, that opening an investigation does not itself indicate any violation has occurred.

The New York Post had previously reported this year that Gomez allegedly kissed a younger aide in 2023, a staffer who worked for another Democratic congressman, not Gomez directly. House ethics rules bar members from having sexual relations with their own staffers.

Gomez, 51, responded in a statement Monday. "I have made personal mistakes outside my marriage.

My actions were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House Ethics rules." He said he would cooperate fully with the committee's process and was confident a full review of the facts would bear that out. He added that he would not comment further while the investigation is underway.

Gomez founded the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023 and is married to Mary Hodge. He is running for re-election to his seat.