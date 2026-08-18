Keenan Allen Signs With The Colts For His 14th Season

Keenan Allen is not done. The 34-year-old six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, signing for his 14th NFL season and reuniting with head coach Shane Steichen, who served as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator for multiple seasons when Allen was at his peak.

Allen is joining a Colts receiving corps that has been thinned out by the offseason trade of Michael Pittman Jr. and the ankle surgery that has kept new No. 1 receiver Alec Pierce off the field through most of training camp.

The Colts had been evaluating whether their room was deep enough without adding a veteran, they decided it was not.

Allen spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2024 and then returning to Los Angeles for one final season in 2025, where he caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns at age 33 as Justin Herbert's most reliable third-down target.

He now ranks 13th in NFL history in career receptions with 1,055 and has 12,051 career receiving yards.

He is not expected to be the No. 1 option. He does not need to be. Third-and-Keenan is a role he has played his entire career. The Colts need him to play it again.