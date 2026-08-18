Ketel Marte Doesn't Show Up To The Diamondbacks Game Monday Night, Placed On The Restricted List

Ketel Marte did not show up. The Arizona Diamondbacks traveled to Boston for a series against the Red Sox and their three-time All-Star second baseman simply was not at Fenway Park when Monday night's game began.

Manager Torey Lovullo said he had been in contact with Marte on and off throughout the day but got very little back. He placed him on the restricted list. Arizona lost 11-1.

"It's been a crazy day. All I know is that he's dealing with a personal issue, we're just trying to figure that out," Lovullo said after the game. "He didn't show up today and he was put on the restricted list. That's as much as I know right now."

The second-straight year caveat matters. Last summer Marte went on the restricted list after his Arizona home was burglarized during the All-Star break and he flew to the Dominican Republic.

He missed three games and later apologized. There were also reports earlier in 2026 that he had been frustrating the organization by requesting unscheduled days off, though Lovullo defended him publicly each time.

Marte is hitting .249 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs in a $105 million contract that runs through 2030. He gained full no-trade rights in April. The Diamondbacks are one game out of a Wild Card spot and need him.