Nick Kyrgios Admits He Tested Positive For Cocaine

Nick Kyrgios, the 31-year-old former Wimbledon finalist who for two years publicly and relentlessly criticized Jannik Sinner for escaping punishment after Sinner's own positive doping test, revealed Wednesday on Instagram that he tested positive for cocaine in June at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed his provisional suspension has been in place since August 4.

"I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine," Kyrgios wrote. "I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself."

He added context: "The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. None of that excuses what I did."

Cocaine is banned during competition under the WADA code. Kyrgios faces a ban ranging from three months to four years, with lighter penalties possible if he can demonstrate the substance was taken out of competition.

He was ranked 919th at the time of the test. He won just two of 10 singles matches in 2026. He said he will step away from public life for 28 days.