Nick Reiner Says He 'Never Allowed' Trustee To Withhold Payments

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old who was indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury last week on two counts of first-degree murder in the December 2025 stabbing deaths of his parents, director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, filed a new legal document Friday contesting his trustee's basis for withholding a $558,000 trust distribution he says he was owed when he turned 30 in 2023.

The trustee, successor trustee Jodi Pais Montgomery, the same Jodi Montgomery who oversaw Britney Spears' conservatorship, has taken the position that Nick effectively consented to leave the money in the trust by not demanding it at age 30, citing a statement his mother Michele allegedly made to a prior trustee that Nick was aware he could take the money.

Nick's new filing says that argument is invalid, he never authorized his mother to make such a statement and was never told by anyone he could access the funds.

He needs the money for his criminal defense. After losing celebrity attorney Alan Jackson over the money dispute, he was represented by a public defender.

His attorneys say the trustee has been spending trust funds paying lawyers to fight him while blocking him from even $50 for commissary. The trust was established by Rob and Michele Reiner in his name in 1993.

California's slayer statute, which bars people from profiting from someone they have killed, is the trustees' other argument for withholding funds. Nick has not been convicted of anything and has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 15.