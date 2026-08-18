Penn State Fraternities Busted For Cocaine Operation

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges Monday against 14 people, 13 of them former Penn State students, in connection with "Operation Drugs Unlimited," an alleged cocaine trafficking ring centered on the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses near the State College campus in 2023 and 2024.

The ringleaders, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, allegedly made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to buy large quantities of cocaine that were then cut and packaged primarily inside the fraternity houses and distributed to Penn State students.

The detail that defines the case, investigators found evidence that for some pledges, cutting and packaging cocaine was their initiation into the fraternity.

"In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities," Sunday said.

Five individuals face felony charges including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

Eight others face misdemeanor charges. The 14th defendant is Thomas Robinson's father, accused of attempting to conceal evidence. Abbatiello remains at large with an active warrant. None of the 14 are currently enrolled Penn State students.

Penn State placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension. Sigma Chi, which the university says it does not recognize and operates outside university oversight, faces no university action.