Saints' Jordyn Tyson Is Expected To Miss Two Months

The New Orleans Saints selected Jordyn Tyson eighth overall in April's draft knowing his injury history, the Arizona State receiver had missed 34 percent of his college games over four years including hamstring and shoulder issues.

They took him anyway because of his talent. Monday's news confirmed the risk was real.

Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday, coach Kellen Moore said his foot slipped and he was shoved from behind, calling it a freak circumstance unrelated to his prior hamstring history.

After seeking multiple medical opinions, NFL Network confirmed Monday that he is expected to miss approximately two months.

The Saints are expected to place him on short-term injured reserve when they cut to 53 players August 30, which would keep him out of at least the first four games.

The blow is significant. New Orleans had built their 2026 passing game around pairing Tyson with Chris Olave to give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough two dangerous targets.

Without Tyson for the early weeks, the No. 2 wide receiver role falls to DeVaughn Vele, who is serviceable but not the downfield threat Tyson provides. The Saints open September 13 at home against the Lions, Tyson's earliest realistic return is sometime in October.