Scottie Scheffler Wins The St. Jude By Eight Shots

Scottie Scheffler was back. The world No. 1 turned a two-shot Sunday lead into an eight-shot rout at TPC Southwind in Memphis, shooting a final-round 4-under 66 to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship by the largest margin in the tournament's 68-year history at the course. His 17-under 263 total beat Si Woo Kim by eight. Sam Burns finished third.

It ended a seven-month winless stretch that had been defined by remarkable consistency and remarkable near-misses, five runner-up finishes, five other top-4s, and zero trophies after January's American Express victory.

TPC Southwind was the course he had played most often without winning. The FedEx Cup playoffs opener was the only postseason event he had never taken. Both checkboxes cleared Sunday.

"I felt like a week like this was coming," Scheffler said. "I felt like I was on repeat all year just being like, hey, I'm playing solid. I'm close. It feels good to be answering some different questions at the end of this week."

He has 21 PGA Tour wins, 10 of them by four shots or more. He is squarely in the conversation for a fifth straight PGA Tour Player of the Year award. The BMW Championship in St. Louis is next week.