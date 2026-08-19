State Farm Dividends Are Arriving Now As The Company Sends $5 Billion Back To Its Auto Customers

State Farm auto insurance customers are starting to receive dividend checks this week, the rollout of the largest cash-back dividend in the company's 103-year history.

More than 7.2 million checks went out since payments began July 31, with another 3.8 million going out this week.

Payments are being distributed in waves by state and will take several months to complete given the scale, 49 million qualifying vehicles nationwide.

The check is coming if you had a personal auto insurance policy with State Farm in force at any point during 2025.

The average is about $100 per vehicle. The exact amount depends on what you paid in premiums and what state you live in, percentages range from 4 to 10 percent of 2025 premiums.

Customers who have an email on file with State Farm will receive a message from donotreply@e.sfdividend.com with instructions to choose between digital payment via Zelle, Venmo or PayPal, or a check in the mail. No email on file means a check is automatically on its way.

State Farm announced the dividend in February, attributing it to stronger-than-expected underwriting performance, meaning 2025 claims came in lower than the company modeled when it set premium rates.

Auto repair costs declined and accident frequency fell. The mutual company, which has no shareholders, returned the surplus directly to policyholders. Questions can go to sfdividend.com or 1-888-808-9532.