Von Miller Signs With The Dallas Cowboys

Von Miller is a Dallas Cowboy. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP agreed to a one-year deal with Dallas on Sunday night, coming home to the state where he grew up in DeSoto, starred at Texas A&M and owns a regenerative organic chicken farm outside Austin.

He posted "Hereee Weee Gooo" alongside a photoshopped image of himself in a Cowboys uniform. The Cowboys announced the deal shortly after.

Miller, 37, is entering his 15th NFL season with 138.5 career sacks, ninth all-time on the official record and four sacks away from vaulting past Terrell Suggs, Jason Taylor and Michael Strahan into sixth place.

He had nine sacks last season for the Washington Commanders while playing just 37 percent of defensive snaps, situational, effective and still a real pass rusher.

He joins a Cowboys edge rush rotation that also features Rashan Gary, second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and first-round rookie Malachi Lawrence, a young group that just added one of the most experienced pass rushers in the game.

The Cowboys haven't had an identity off the edge since trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay before last season. Miller cannot be what Parsons was. He can absolutely mentor the players trying to become something close.

He is home. The Cowboys open September 7 against the Giants.