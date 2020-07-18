Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from the hemp plant. It is one of the hundred already identified active cannabinoids and is considered the buzzy wellness product of the moment.

Many people would love to try this magical compound, but they are concerned whether the best CBD products can induce a high. Does CBD oil get you high? This is a major concern because the mind-altering effects of the cannabis plant are illegal under some federal laws.

If you’re considering trying hemp products, but dread getting high, well, read on to learn more!

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is another well-known compound known for its psychoactive properties. THC may alter your state of mind causing euphoria. While some people think that CBD may get them high, let’s look at the difference between CBD and THC.

CBD vs THC

CBD and THC are the most active cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. There are over a hundred already identified cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. However, CBD and THC are the most popular and revered for their potential health benefits.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Does CBD oil get you high? Extracted from hemp, CBD oil products can be infused in tinctures, food, drinks, and topicals. CBD binds with cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to provide calming effects.

While people think CBD may create a high, CBD products cannot make you feel high because it doesn’t have the psychoactive effects. However, there are CBD products that may contain a THC content of less than 0.3%, which is legal under federal laws.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO), has not mentioned any information on hemp products’ ability to cause abuse or lead to long-term dependency.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

THC is responsible for the high feeling, and the medical marijuana side effects. When THC binds with CB1 receptors in the brain, it causes a high. THC content is highly regulated, and this is the reason why cannabis products are illegal in many countries across the globe. Contrary, THC has some health benefits.

For example, full-spectrum products contain terpenes, flavonoids, and all other cannabinoids, including THC – which helps treat certain conditions. When you consume a product with high THC content, you may experience a high.

That’s why experts recommend not to operate machinery or drive if doing so.

Can CBD Get You High?

As mentioned earlier, CBD won’t get you high because it doesn’t contain properties that cause a high. Even though CBD is derived from cannabis, the same plant species that brings marijuana, CBD contains little to no amount of THC.

Instead, it provides a whole host of health benefits to various ailments, including anxiety, depression, diabetes, epilepsy, among others.

Full Spectrum vs Broad Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum is an extract that contains all compounds occurring naturally in the plant. Such compounds include terpenes, flavonoids, 0.3 percent THC, and other cannabinoids. All these work together to provide the entourage effect.

It is vital to note that full-spectrum CBD has traces of THC. Therefore, it may cause a high.

Broad-spectrum CBD is a bit of a mix between full-spectrum and CBD isolate. Broad-spectrum has all the compounds present in the plant preserved, except THC. Since broad spectrum contains multiple cannabinoids, it can deliver the enhanced benefits of the entourage effects without creating a high.

CBD Oil Side Effects

The WHO says CBD is safe to use, although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies it among the controlled substances. However, more human studies and clinical trials are needed to confirm its safety.

Regardless of its acceptance, it is crucial to watch for potential side effects. CBD reacts uniquely from one person to another. Some of the most common side effects of CBD include:

Fatigue

Dry mouth

Nausea

Changes in appetite and weight

CBD has a possible interaction with certain medications causing unpleasant side effects. If you’re under medication, it is vital to talk to your doctor before introducing a supplement like CBD to your daily routine.

Is CBD legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC, which is legal under the federal level in the United States. But, state laws vary.

Cannabis-derived products are illegal under the federal level but legal in some states. That said, you need to check your state laws before purchasing any CBD product.

Summary

So, does CBD oil get you high? The answer is no. The cannabis plant has a whole host of cannabinoids apart from CBD and THC. However, most research done is based on the two compounds’ potential health benefits and the effects of THC.

Keep in mind that no CBD product has been approved by the FDA apart from the Epidiolex drug. So, some products might be mislabeled. This is because CBD is marketed and distributed as a dietary supplement.

Reputable brands that sell hemp products that have less than 0.3% THC state that on the label. Besides, their products are third-party tested to conform to the industry standards. When shopping for the best CBD oil, first research the brand to get a high-quality CBD product.

