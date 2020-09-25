With over 500 million people using Instagram Stories every day and 70% of the users watching Stories on a daily basis, it is obvious that Instagram Stories became a vital part of the Instagram experience. Since Instagram took the inspiration from Snapchat and introduced Instagram Stories in August 2016, the performance of Stories on Instagram has even outdone the pioneer and is getting more popular each passing year for businesses as well as for casual users. Considering that nowadays, all of our lives are tied into social media, documenting every moment, it is no surprise that the charm of Instagram Stories comes from the opportunity to share glimpses of our daily lives, easy and fast, not worrying about careful curation. After all, they only last for 24 hours, and another day will follow with precious moments to share.

If you, too, want to share more of your life with the world and are curious on how to make compelling Stories by implementing the tools Instagram Stories has to offer, here we have put together the essentials on how to make an Instagram Story.

How Instagram Stories Work

Instagram Stories allows you to post a series of photos or videos throughout the day, which will disappear after 24 hours. The Stories of the Instagram accounts you are following are situated on the top of your feed, and the most recent Story will scooch to the front. You can also view a Story by simply clicking on a user’s profile picture. When you click on a profile picture, the Stories will appear full screen like a slideshow in chronological order, starting with the oldest. By tapping on either side of the screen, you can go back or skip forward. If you swipe left or right, you will skip between Instagram users Stories, and by tapping and holding, you can pause on a photo or video.

In contrast to regular posts, there are no likes or public comments on Instagram Stories. But they are a great tool to garner more engagement. For example, you can promote your recent post by sharing a flashy Story about it to get more likes for Instagram.

How to Post an Instagram Story

Creating an Instagram Story and editing it to be fun and engaging is easy. Here are the steps to how to make and post an Instagram Story.

Open the Instagram App and click on the camera icon on the top left corner of the screen. If you want to share a picture you have already taken, swipe up on your screen to browse your camera roll. You can take a picture by tapping the white circle at the bottom of your screen. To record a video, just press and hold the white circle. You can select different recording formats on the bottom of your screen like boomerang, super-zoom, focus, or hands-free. Practice makes perfect. Experiment with different types of formats to achieve the vision you are looking for. You can add filters to your photos by swiping left or right after taking it. To add text to your Story, tap “Aa” on the top right corner of the screen and choose from the different fonts and colors to suit your Story’s vibe. To write or scribble on your Story, tap the pencil icon. Tap the emoji icon to add some fun stickers. There are all kinds of daily or seasonal stickers you can use to set the mood. Using poll or question stickers can encourage more engagement while hashtag stickers and location stickers can increase your reach.

You can check who viewed your Story by clicking on the “Your Story.” The view count will appear in the bottom right corner, and you will be able to see who has viewed your Story by swiping up.

How to Add Music to an Instagram Story

Although only available in select countries because of copyright issues, the easiest way to add music to your Instagram Story is through a music sticker. Here is how to do it.

Record an Instagram Story. Tap the sticker icon on the top of the screen. If your Instagram app is updated and you are in a country with the music feature available, you should see the “Music” sticker with the moving music bars. You can also search “music” in the search bar to find it. You can now search a specific song or search by mood, popular, or genres to find the song you want to put in your Story. Now you have to decide the length and the part of the song you want to hear on your video. The song you selected will appear as a sticker on your Instagram Story.

How to Add a Link to an Instagram Story

If you have 10k followers or a verified Instagram account, you can add a link to your Instagram Story via the chain link icon in your Story screen’s top menu. Here are the steps on how to do it

Create an Instagram Story. Tap the chain link icon on the top of the menu. Open the site you want to link on your phone’s web browser and copy the URL. Paste the URL in the web link box Tap ‘Done.’

Your followers will be able to open the link by swiping up when they are viewing your Story.

How to Repost a Story

To be able to repost a Story in your own account, you have to check for some requirements. The original Story must be from a public account, the account must have enabled sharing Stories, and you have to be tagged in the Story. When all of the requirements are met and you are tagged in a Story, you will get a DM notifying you with a link in the message. To repost the Story, tap “Add This to Your Post” and it will take you to the Stories editing screen where you can reshare the Story.

To Conclude How to Make an Instagram Story

Instagram Stories is a popular and fun tool to use for sharing moments of your life, insight into your business, as well as promoting your brand or product. Adding links, putting up polls in addition to using other interactive features Instagram Stories has to offer is an effective way to increase interest and engagement. By capturing the viewers’ interest with your Stories, you will garner more engagement to your feed and get Instagram likes to your posts.

