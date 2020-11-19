Three ways to enjoy music away from your laptop in 2020

It seems most of our lives have been spent in front of a laptop in 2020. Whether it’s shopping, watching movies or even having a Zoom call with your friends, most of the things we normally do outside of the house have had to be done on your laptop. If you’re looking to take a break from your laptop, here are three ways you can listen to music without your much-used device.

Wear it on your wrist

Going back a few decades ago, one of the most exciting new inventions in music was the tape cassette. It meant you could fit a whole album into a much smaller product than a vinyl record. When the first Walkman came out, it also meant you could listen to music on the move. Whether you were going for a walk, traveling on a bus or even sitting on a beach, you could choose the music you wanted to listen to for the very first time. Over the years, the technology developed and CDs replaced tapes and then eventually mp3 files replaced CDs.

Now technology has moved on so much that you can play your favorite music from your smartwatch. For example, the Apple watch lets you stream music from sites like Spotify and even allows you to save music to your device, which you can play even when you’re away from an internet connection. There are lots of different models out there, so visit a trusted comparison website, like Superwatches, who can help you identify which device is the most suited for your needs. Pair your watch with some wireless headphones and you’ll be able to listen to music no matter what you’re doing.

Go completely retro

When you’re at home, you might find yourself surrounded by digital screens. Whether it’s texting mates, ordering a meal or even changing the temperature of the thermostat, more and more of the tasks around the house involve staring at a screen. If you’re sick of looking at screens, why not take a screen break and listen to music using a more retro device. The rising popularity of record players over the last few years means most bands are now releasing their new albums on vinyl. Some bands are even releasing their albums on cassettes so the children of the late 80s and 90s can relive their youth. Not only do you not have to look at a screen, you also won’t have to listen to any of the adverts you’d find on free versions of streaming websites.

Make mix CDs once more

Back at the start of this millennium, many of us were buying external cd writers for the first time as a way of backing up data. If you wanted to show someone you really cared, you’d probably make them a mix CD of your favorite songs.

If you’re looking to treat someone this year, why not go retro and make them their very own mix CD. You never know, you might be lucky enough to receive one back in return.

