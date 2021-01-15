NEW MUSIC: Swedish multi-platinum selling artist Zara Larson releases “TALK ABOUT LOVE”

Today, multi-platinum pop star Zara Larsson has made her forthcoming album, Poster Girl, available for fans to pre-order and pre-save across digital streaming platforms. The album is slated to be released on March 5th via TEN/Epic Records.

Zara has released the album’s lead single “Talk About Love” featuring hip-hop heavyweight Young Thug and produced by Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers). Zara collaborated with Ryder Ripps to direct the track’s sultry music video, which featured impressive dance sequences.

