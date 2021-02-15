Top Ways to Find Yourself a New Job 

Finding a job is easier and more involved than ever before with the advent of new technology. In many ways, finding a job is more complicated because of the many different avenues that need to be explored. On the other hand, applying for and landing a great job is the easiest it’s ever been.

The method or methods to use to snag that next job varies greatly from industry to industry. Job seeking for a traditional position is completely different than looking for a job online or freelancing as a gig laborer.

We’ve covered a handful of the different methods that are most likely to spell success for you despite the position.

Determine The Job That’s Right For You

First off, you need to have an idea about the job that you want. In the modern era, there are many different job opportunities that didn’t exist a few decades ago. Make sure that you consider some of these new employment options before making your choice.

If you’re going to go to the trouble of resigning and applying for new jobs, you might as well make sure your new job offers some significant benefit over your existing employment. In other words, try to move up and don’t settle for a lateral move. There are so many jobs on the market that the options are nearly limitless if you are persistent.

Here are a few things to consider when planning a job change:

Salary

Freetime

Vacation

Healthcare

Location and transport logistics

Worksite atmosphere

Employment structure

Freelance Work Is Increasingly Popular

For several reasons freelancing is becoming more commonplace in the market. This type of work isn’t your typical kind of traditional employment. Instead of having a boss, you seek and fulfill your own micro employment contracts. Some examples of this are Uber drivers and Handyman, but there are countless other freelance contract types that are available depending on your skillset.

Gig jobs are almost always requested and filled by online platforms. These gigs range from artistic projects to survey completion. People with extra time can even do paid market research with absolutely no experience. Stans Gig is one of the best places for a budding freelancer to find market research contracts. There are a lot of other online gig-based jobs for people with more practical skills. Look for freelancing sites that offer gig jobs for your chosen field of employment.

Freelance work can be traditional work or online. Online freelance work has a lot of advantages over traditional employment. The most obvious is that you never even need to leave your home. Or even better, you can travel anywhere you want and all you need is internet access. Freelance work also provides the opportunity to work as little or as much as you want, given that the contracts are there. Freelancers are free to work at any time of the day and from almost any location.

On the downside, freelance work is less consistent than traditional employment through a company. Doing this kind of work also doesn’t provide any benefits, health insurance, 401k, or vacation pay. You are your own boss. If that’s too much for you, the flexibility of the scheduling makes freelancing a good option for a side gig or second job.

Use The Full Range Of Methods For A Conventional Job

There are several highly-effective ways to find a conventional job. The first is the most classic, fill out an application. This is a time-consuming way to find a job and involves lots of legwork. Instead, make a high-quality resume and fire it off all over town. This will save you lots of time. Then you’ll only need to reiterate the information on an application if you get hired. But make sure you include a custom cover letter that is specific for each position. A cover letter is important because employers need quick easy information or they’ll throw it in the dustbin before turning the first page.

Now that you’re ready to shoot off a thousand copies of your resume, consider the basic strategy. You’ve got two options, shotgun blast it to everyone, or find companies that are actually hiring and tailor your resume to each position.

Resumes are still the most common way to introduce yourself to an employer, but now there are several other ways. LinkedIn is still thriving as an employment contact and headhunting application. So make sure you’re all updated on there. Employers may also contact you through your Facebook or Instagram profile, so make sure you don’t have anything questionable posted on your wall.

One of the most effective ways to get a new job is to have actual contacts in real life. This means knowing someone. If you don’t have any contacts in your family or circle of friends, you can still find new ones. Going out and chatting with people at venues or through hobby groups is a good way to find opportunities that you never knew existed or were available to you. So make sure you mix and mingle a bit more than usual when job seeking.

