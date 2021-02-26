Cannabigerol (CBG) is a type of cannabinoid present in hemp and cannabis plants. CBG is found in smaller quantities, and the extraction process is complicated, requiring a lot of expertise which makes it rare and expensive. As all cannabinoids originate from the raw version of CBG, it is sometimes referred to as “the mother of phytocannabinoids”.

CBG oil is the most popular way for consumers to use CBG. It is growing in popularity due to the potential health benefits it is known to offer. CBG compound is consumed in the same way as CBD oil but is more effective than it and does not give you a feeling of high.

CBG directly interacts with the brain’s cannabinoid receptors providing more direct effects to the system than CBD promoting a sense of general wellbeing. According to preliminary research studies, this product may significantly impact mental, physical, and emotional health.

It is thought that CBG has a calming effect on the body and helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite. The studies also show that this potent compound may be worth trying for several health benefits it provides.

Still, more research and clinical studies need to be carried out to prove its benefits. Below are some of the top benefits and uses of CBG oil, according to the existing research on CBG.

Pain Management

CBG is known for having pain-relieving properties without any intoxicating effect of cannabinoids like THC. According to some research studies, CBG is effective at reducing inflammation and helps alleviate aches and soreness.

Stress Relief

CBG is widely used to relieve stress in people. The antidepressant and anti-anxiety properties of this compound help provide relief from anxiety and stress. CBG helps give a sense of calm and is effective for those who struggle to sleep better. It can also treat insomnia.

For Suppression of Skin Inflammation

CBG can also help treat inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. CBG increases sebaceous lipid synthesis, which helps control dry skin and prevents skin from getting exposed to bacteria. It can also help in the management of certain forms of skin cancer.

Bacterial Infections

CBG has antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties. CBG oil may help prevent bacteria from forming biofilms by targeting their cell membrane. Many studies have shown that the antibacterial properties of CBG can even help fight off MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and other antibiotic-resistant infections.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

CBG oil can be potentially used in the treatment of different chronic diseases. The oil is effective in reducing inflammation in inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. It can also help manage IBD symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea, poor appetite, and nausea.

Management of Neurological Conditions

According to a study, CBG is also effective in neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease. The compound may work as an antioxidant for the nervous system and help improve motor deficits while preserving neurons for those with neurodegenerative conditions such as Huntington’s disease.

Other Health Conditions

CBG can also assist in the management of bladder dysfunction and can help relieve intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. In laboratory studies, it is shown to be effective in inhibiting the growth of certain cancer cells.

Boost Appetite

CBG can act as an appetite stimulant in patients with eating issues or those with HIV or cancer. The use of CBG increases the frequency of meals, which can help patients who are unable to eat and need nourishment.

Improve Bone Growth

CBG can be used for improving the condition of bones, especially athletes and sportspersons. Athletes are more prone to bone fractures as they put a lot of pressure on their bodies and muscles. CBG can also be an effective remedy for people with bone injuries to heal faster.

Based on the results of a significant amount of research, CBG oil is considered safe and non-toxic with no side effects. It is important to note that the benefits are seen in animal studies, laboratory tests. Human tests still need to be conducted to confirm any health benefits of CBG. More research will shed more light on the potential uses of CBG and its influence over many of the body’s vital systems.

If you want to add CBG oil to your everyday wellness regime, you should ensure that you buy from a reputable source tested by a third-party lab for verifying quality. Please read the product label carefully to see its ingredients and make sure it has acceptable levels of cannabinoids. You can find an extensive range on the sites specializing in cannabis-related products to make the right selection of CBG products.

