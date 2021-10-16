BIFF 2021 AWARD WINNERS

|Audience Award
100 Years From Mississippi
Directed by Tarabu Betserai Kirkland
|Best Narrative Feature
Beans
Directed by Tracey Deer
|Best Documentary Feature
Workhorse Queen
Directed by Angela Washko
|Best WNY Feature
Catch The Fair One
Directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka
|Best WNY Short
Be Good, Make Me Proud:
the Honorable Arthur O Eve and the Education Opportunity Program
Directed by Dorothea Braemer & Steve Peraza
|Best WNY Student Film
Bond
Directed by Simon Yahn
|Best Documentary Short
Ancient Sunshine
Directed by Jason Livingston
|Best Narrative Short
Feeling Through
Directed by Doug Roland
|Best Episodic
Cary in Retrograde
Directed by Philipp Yaw & Priya Domfeh
|Best Animated Film
Nuevo Rico
Directed by Kristian Mercado
|BIFF Boundary Breaker Award
We Burn like This
Directed by Alana Waksman
+
This Bank of The River
Directed by Shoaib Sultan
