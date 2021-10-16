Image: still from 100 Years From Mississippi
Arts & Culture Events Visual Arts

BIFF 2021 AWARD WINNERS

October 16, 2021
jamiemoses288
Audience Award
100 Years From Mississippi
Directed by Tarabu Betserai Kirkland
Best Narrative Feature
Beans
Directed by Tracey Deer
Best Documentary Feature
Workhorse Queen
Directed by Angela Washko
Best WNY Feature
Catch The Fair One
Directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka
Best WNY Short
Be Good, Make Me Proud:
the Honorable Arthur O Eve and the Education Opportunity Program
Directed by Dorothea Braemer & Steve Peraza
Best WNY Student Film
Bond
Directed by Simon Yahn
Best Documentary Short
Ancient Sunshine
Directed by Jason Livingston
Best Narrative Short
Feeling Through
Directed by Doug Roland
Best Episodic 
Cary in Retrograde
Directed by Philipp Yaw & Priya Domfeh
Best Animated Film
Nuevo Rico
Directed by Kristian Mercado
BIFF Boundary Breaker Award
We Burn like This
Directed by Alana Waksman
+
This Bank of The River
Directed by Shoaib Sultan

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: