NEW CONCERT: Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones Anniversary Thanksgiving show at Jack Rabbit Nov. 24

Dave Schulz brings his crazy energy and gifted musical talent to Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo. Of course, he’ll be playing with C.O. Jones – a 10 Piece Powerhouse band of Buffalo’s A-list musicians and dancers, led by Dave Schulz (Goo Goo Dolls, English Beat, Berlin, Sweet, Wang Chung, Cherie Currie) playing the BEST Rock / Funk / Soul / Disco jams from the 70s until now.
Showtime: 10pm-130am General admission $10
Featuring:
Dave Schulz – keys / vox
Gretchen Schulz – guitar / vox
Colin Brydalski – bass / vox
Hayden Fogle – lead guitar
Ryan John Nogle – drums
Tim Clarke – trumpet
Elliot Scozzaro – sax
Nikki Kazz – backing vox
Maria and Emily – REV dancers
