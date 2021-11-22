Dave Schulz facebook photo
NEW CONCERT: Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones Anniversary Thanksgiving show at Jack Rabbit Nov. 24

November 22, 2021
Dave Schulz brings his crazy energy and gifted musical talent to Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo. Of course, he’ll be playing with C.O. Jones – a 10 Piece Powerhouse band of Buffalo’s A-list musicians and dancers, led by Dave Schulz (Goo Goo Dolls, English Beat, Berlin, Sweet, Wang Chung, Cherie Currie) playing the BEST Rock / Funk / Soul / Disco jams from the 70s until now.

Showtime: 10pm-130am General admission $10

Featuring:

Dave Schulz – keys / vox

Gretchen Schulz – guitar / vox

Colin Brydalski – bass / vox

Hayden Fogle – lead guitar 

Ryan John Nogle – drums

Tim Clarke – trumpet

Elliot Scozzaro – sax

Nikki Kazz – backing vox

Maria and Emily – REV dancers  

