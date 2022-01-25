Burchfield Penney Reopens Thursday, February 10

|Based on the downward trend in local COVID-19 cases, the museum will reopen its doors to the public. “Prioritizing health and safety, the declining trajectory indicates we can safely resume operations,” said interim director Scott Propeack. “We continue to follow guidance from SUNY Buffalo State, CDC, U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as well as recommendations from federal/state/local health officials.”
The Charles E. Burchfield: A Lifetime of Themes exhibition run has been extended to May 1, 2022. See you soon!?
|Art Moves Me Awarded National Funding
For the past four years, the Burchfield Penney has hosted an innovative, award-winning dance and wellness initiative designed for people impacted by Parkinson’s disease, and we’re pleased to announce Art Moves Me has been awarded national funding by the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Created expressly for The Center by Cynthia Pegado, the instruction guides participants into creative engagement with artworks through contemplative dance and sensory awareness.“The current need for community-related programs is unprecedented,” says Christiana Evers, Parkinson’s Foundation chief engagement officer. The Burchfield Penney partnership with artist Cynthia Pegado answered that call to action.
Art Moves Me was selected as a recipient by a national grant review team to receive their prestigious Community Grant Award. “This is a highly competitive grant cycle,” says Evers, “we were very impressed with the program.” “The Burchfield Penney is grateful and delighted to have been chosen,” says Jennifer Merlette, director of development. “The grant will support outreach that will help address unmet needs.”
“What differentiates this year’s program, and helped garner the funding was the focus on mental health wellness for people with Parkinson’s,” said Pegado. “We believe the intersection of art and wellness serves an integral role in empowering and uplifting. This award enables Art Moves Me to offer beautiful, de-medicalized experiences specifically designed to meet their needs.”
With the museum temporarily closed, the next class, Incorporating Meditation Into Your Life, presented in partnership with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, will be a virtual event Thursday, February 3, 11 AM -1 PM. To register, please call Kathy Shiroki at 716.878.3549. Additional free winter sessions will take place February 10, 17, 24, and March 3, 10.
|Two Great TraditionsSt. Valentine’s Day & Louis Sherry
|Melt their heart with a premium treat. Since 1881 Louis Sherry chocolates have been a part of life’s celebrations. Signature packages are available for purchase in 12 ($40) or 24 ($75) piece selections. Call The Museum Store at 716-878-3595 Monday through Thursday to order and make arrangements for pick-up. Members receive 10% off each purchase.
?Calling Artists To Show & Sell!
The Allentown Art Festival will take place the second weekend in June. Organizers are now accepting applications for the 65th art festival here. The deadline is February 11, 2022.
|Tuesday, January 25?
Snowflakes12:30 PM
Looking for a few minutes in your day to create and connect? Take a break and join us for a live 15-minute sketch prompt and demonstration on snowflakes. Sessions are streamed live from our Facebook page. Requires only simple materials such as paper, pencil, or pen. Share your work with us after by using our hashtag #burchfieldconnects. Thank you to our sponsor Hyatt’s All Things Creative for their support.
Thursday, January 27
Social Justice Stitched StoriesSelf-Guided Tour
Enjoy a tour of the exhibition Social Justice Stitched Stories. The collaborative textile art project, on view in the reception area, is designed to engage students and community members with Stitch Buffalo refugee women artists, staff, and volunteers. Learn more about the project here; tour link here.
|Stay Gold(ish) ReplayWhitetails
Enjoy a recording of songwriter-driven indie rock outfit Whitetails from the last virtual M&T Second Friday. Driven by the soul-rending words and music of Jonathan Bobowicz, Whitetails weaves groovy storytelling with a sonic, moving melody. With songs that grab you and stick in your memory, their work is both nostalgic and new all at once. ?
|Tuesday, February 1
|John Digesare (b. 1952), Un Occhio (per M), 1978, acrylic on canvas, 70 x 70 inches, Collection of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, Gift of the artist, 2020
?Take a Look Talk These short videos are created for art teachers to promote discussion and critical thinking about artworks in our collection. Students observe artwork, create a sketch, and discuss with the class. This Take a Look (TALK) is about how color can symbolize powerful ideas. View it here.
|Thursday, February 3?
|Eclectric Oil and Light, Burchfield Palette, 2022; LED lights, reflectors, corrugated plastic, metal, & the Burchfield color palette?
Stay Gold(ish) ReplayEclectric Oil and Light Artist Talk
Enjoy this artist talk replay from the last virtual M&T Second Friday, as visual artists Eclectric Oil and Light (EOL) discuss their installation Burchfield Palette. Experience how EOL re-imagines the colors of Charles Burchfield’s paintings with a light illuminating out of the gallery through the north window for outdoor viewing.
?
|Stay Gold(ish) ReplayBean Friend
Enjoy a recording of composer and multi-instrumentalist Bean Friend from the last virtual M&T Second Friday. In 2016, he released “The Moving Decade”, a minimal piano album recorded in Marine A in Silo City, and will release a new album this year.
Virtual Book Club6:30 pm
Author Molly Peacock will discuss her book The Paper Garden: An Artist Begins Her Life’s Work at 72. Peacock is the award-winning author of five volumes of poetry, including The Second Blush, and a memoir, Paradise, Piece by Piece. Her poems have appeared in the New Yorker, the Paris Review, and the Times Literary Supplement. Register here.
|Mark Your Calendars
|Hyatt’s All Things Creative Family Day returns Saturday, February 12, 10 am – 1 pm. Enjoy an in-person artful day at the museum, with activities throughout and take-home valentines too! More details to come…?
|Become A Docent
Burchfield Penney is seeking dedicated, life-long learners who want to tell meaningful stories. Docents are museum volunteers trained as teaching guides. No formal training or experience is required; accepted applicants will be fully trained before conducting tours. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2. Apply here today!
