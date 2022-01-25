Burchfield Penney Reopens Thursday, February 10



For the past four years, the Burchfield Penney has hosted an innovative, award-winning dance and wellness initiative designed for people impacted by Parkinson’s disease, and we’re pleased to announce Art Moves Me has been awarded national funding by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Created expressly for The Center by Cynthia Pegado, the instruction guides participants into creative engagement with artworks through contemplative dance and sensory awareness.“The current need for community-related programs is unprecedented,” says Christiana Evers, Parkinson’s Foundation chief engagement officer. The Burchfield Penney partnership with artist Cynthia Pegado answered that call to action.

Art Moves Me was selected as a recipient by a national grant review team to receive their prestigious Community Grant Award. “This is a highly competitive grant cycle,” says Evers, “we were very impressed with the program.” “The Burchfield Penney is grateful and delighted to have been chosen,” says Jennifer Merlette, director of development. “The grant will support outreach that will help address unmet needs.”

“What differentiates this year’s program, and helped garner the funding was the focus on mental health wellness for people with Parkinson’s,” said Pegado. “We believe the intersection of art and wellness serves an integral role in empowering and uplifting. This award enables Art Moves Me to offer beautiful, de-medicalized experiences specifically designed to meet their needs.”

With the museum temporarily closed, the next class, Incorporating Meditation Into Your Life, presented in partnership with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, will be a virtual event Thursday, February 3, 11 AM -1 PM. To register, please call Kathy Shiroki at 716.878.3549. Additional free winter sessions will take place February 10, 17, 24, and March 3, 10.