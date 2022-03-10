Which Mental Health Issues Can Ketamine Help With in Mississippi?

Dealing with any sort of mental illness can be difficult, as there are so many different ones and people’s responses all differ. Some treatments also come with massive side effects, and this can have a huge impact on usability for some people because they struggle to cope with the side effects. In Mississippi, many people suffer from mental wellness issues, and a lot of them find it difficult to get the treatment that is ideally suited to their needs.

There are different solutions available to help treat mental health issues in Mississippi, one of which is ketamine therapy. With the help of ketamine therapy Mississippi residents with a range of mental health issues have been able to get the help that they need. There are many benefits that this treatment option can provide, and there are also various mental health issues that it can help with. In this article, we will look at a few of the issues that can be helped with the use of ketamine treatment in Mississippi.

Some of the Health Issues That Can Be Treated

There are various mental health issues that can be treated with the help of this treatment, and it has become a popular option because of its benefits. This includes no links to major side effects, a fast-acting treatment, and a great response rate. Some of the conditions it can be used for are:

Bipolar Disorder

One of the conditions that can be treated with the use of this treatment is bipolar disorder. This is a disorder that is caused by a chemical imbalance that can result in cycling between severe highs and severe lows. Sufferers are often severely depressed rather than experiencing severe highs. They can also be very agitated, have continued negative thoughts, struggle to sleep and eat, experience chronic fatigue, and become detached from people. Ketamine therapy can provide effective treatment for many of those experiencing this condition.

PTSD

Another condition that this treatment can help with is post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. This is a condition that is often linked to trauma experienced in the military, but it can affect anyone who has gone through any form of trauma. This condition can lead to all sorts of issues such as self-harm, suicidal thoughts, verbal and physical aggression, emotional detachment, hypervigilance, and more, so it can be hugely distressing and debilitating. Ketamine therapy can be very effective in helping those who suffer with PTSD.

Moderate and Severe Anxiety

Anxiety has become a very common problem these days in states around the country, and some people suffer more than others. Those who experience moderate or severe anxiety can find that every aspect of their life is affected including their physical health, appearance, relationships, work, and more. This treatment has become an effective solution for many of those who do suffer from anxiety issues.

These are some of the mental wellness issues that can be dealt with through the use of ketamine treatment.