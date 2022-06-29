Passion and Patronage Gifts from the Gerald Mead Collection opens at the Castellani Art Museum (CAM) on Friday, July 1

For 25 years, Buffalo art collector Dr. Gerald C. Mead Jr. donated artwork to the Castellani Art Museum (CAM), in some cases, purchasing work for the Museum to bridge collection gaps. These gifts included works by renowned artists such as John Baldessari, Beverly Pepper, and Jenny Holzer.z

The collection is on view until Sunday, December 18, 2022. This exhibition features noted Buffalo art collector Dr. Gerald C. Mead, Jr.’s gifted artworks to the museum since 1997 as well as his promised bequest gift of 54 works by 43 artists.

The works in this magnanimous new gift expand the CAM collection in two significant ways. It adds works by artists not currently represented in the Museum as well as works by artists in the CAM’s collection to better illustrate their careers. These works in all media, dating from 1905–2017, represent 112 years of artistic achievement by nationally and internationally renowned artists who predominantly are associated with Western New York by birth or residency.



Cindy Sherman, Untitled (Under the WTC), 1980/2001, gelatin silver print, edition 80/100. Promised Bequest Gift of Dr. Gerald C. Mead, Jr.

Artists represented in the exhibition include Laylah Ali, Cory Arcangel, Charles Burchfield, Wendell Castle, Ralston Crawford, Edwin Dickinson, Hollis Frampton, Jenny Holzer, Robert Longo, Elizabeth Murray, Beverly Pepper, Ad Reinhardt, Susan Rothenberg, Paul Sharits, Cindy Sherman, and Eugene Speicher. Nancy Dwyer, Bright Idea, 1991, painted aluminum with lightbulb fixture, light bulb and caster wheels, edition 5/40. Promised Bequest Gift of Dr. Gerald C. Mead, Jr.

Dr. Mead has also generously endowed Niagara University with the Gerald C. Mead, Jr. Scholarship in Art History with Museum Studies, the inaugural scholarship for creating arts pathways for new generations. The CAM will host public programs focused on the Passion and Patronage exhibition for both the general public and Niagara University campus.

Passion and Patronage can be viewed during the Museum’s public hours on Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission is free. Visit our Exhibition page below for more information.

Passion and Patronage Gifts from the Gerald Mead Collection