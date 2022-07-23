 Burning Books bucks bookstore closing trend with Block Party to Celebrate its Expansion

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony, Open House and Block Party (including hardhat tour of the expansion)

Where: Burning Books Bookstore, 420 Connecticut Street

When: Sat July 30. Groundbreaking 12:30; Block Party 1-4 pm

In the age of bookstores closing up and/or going online only, Buffalo’s Burning Books bookstore is bucking the trend with an expansion effort that will more than triple their square footage and double their storefront. They are celebrating with a groundbreaking ceremony, open house and block party.

The groundbreaking ceremony at 12:30 will include a tour of the expansion project.

The Block Party will include:

• Dunk Tank featuring notable politicians

• Huge Bounce House

• Food & Music

• Games for Children; Giant puppets and Arts & Crafts

• Justice for Migrant Families (Zona Libre) & organizational tabling

• T-shirts, Button Making & Cheap Art Table

About Burning Books

Burning Books is a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY. The bookstore opened in September of 2009 on the anniversary of the Attica prison uprising.

The bookstore focuses exclusively on social justice issues and works to support individuals and movements struggling against oppression and domination in all its forms. It includes a highly curated selection of titles dealing with activism, race, antifascism, environmentalism, colonialism, indigenisim, capitalism, feminism, queer studies, animal liberation, class, disability, and more; including books for children, middle graders, and young adults. It also carries posters, games and gift items – all following the bookstore’s mission of social justice and sustainability.

Through our speaker series, the bookstore brings vital perspectives from authors and activists around the country to discuss paths towards positive change in our world.

Burning Books 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | (716) 881-0791