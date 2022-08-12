6 Helpful Reasons Why Your New Property Needs To Have A Well

If you’re like most people, you take your water for granted. You turn on the tap and out comes whatever you need – clean water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. But what if you didn’t have access to running water? What if you had to haul it all yourself from a well? It’s not as difficult as it may seem, but there are some very good reasons why every new property should have its own well. In this blog post, we’ll explore six of those reasons. We will also provide some tips on how to make sure your well is properly maintained so that you can enjoy many years of reliable service.

Get Cleaner Water

Water is one of the most essential elements of life, and a well provides a property with a ready supply of fresh water. While public water systems are treated and safe, there may be occasions when the quality of the water is not up to par. A well gives you the peace of mind of knowing that you are in control of the quality of your water. Also, key points for maintaining your well water are to test it regularly and to have it professionally inspected and cleaned every few years. It can be done less often if you take care of it regularly yourself. This way you can be confident that the water you and your family are drinking is clean and safe.

Reduce Your Environmental Footprint

Another great reason to have a well is that it can help reduce your property’s environmental footprint. If you’re not on city water, then you’re likely using water from a groundwater source, which is replenished naturally by rain and snowmelt. This means that you’re not drawing from the same finite supply that everyone else is relying on. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, by using a groundwater source, you’re actually helping to preserve surface water resources.

Groundwater recharge is the process where water seeps down from the surface and is stored in aquifers below. This naturally-filtered water is then available for wells, springs, and other natural systems. When you use groundwater from a well, you are essentially tapping into this recharging process and using water that would otherwise eventually return to the surface.

In contrast, when water is withdrawn from a surface water source, such as a river or lake, it is no longer available for downstream users or the natural environment. This can lead to negative impacts such as decreased streamflow, lower water quality, and habitat loss. So, not only is using groundwater more environmentally friendly, but it’s also a more sustainable way to use our water resources.

More Cost-Effective

While the initial investment for drilling a well can be substantial, it is typically much less expensive than hooking up to a public water system. In addition, once your well is established, the ongoing costs are usually lower than the costs associated with using public water. This is because you’re not paying for treatment or transport of the water – two of the biggest expenses involved in using public water.

Have Water During a Power Outage

If you live in an area that is prone to power outages, having your own well can be a lifesaver. When the power goes out, so does the water for most people. This can be a huge inconvenience, not to mention dangerous if you have small children or elderly family members who rely on water for basic needs. If you have a well, however, you will still have access to water as long as the pump is working. Be sure to have a backup generator on hand so that you can keep the pump running in case of an extended power outage.

Increase the Value of Your Property

If you’re thinking about selling your property in the future, having a well can be a real asset. In many cases, properties with wells sell for more than similar properties without them. This is because a well provides the new owner with all of the benefits we’ve discussed in this blog post.

Have a Backup Water Supply

Finally, having a well is a great way to have a backup water supply in case of an emergency. If there is ever a problem with the public water system, you will still have access to clean, safe water for your family. This is especially important if you live in an area that is prone to natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes.

Having your own well is a great way to ensure that you and your family always have access to clean, safe water. With all of the benefits we’ve discussed in this blog post, it’s easy to see why more and more people are choosing to install wells on their property. If you’re thinking about having a well drilled, contact a reputable contractor in your area to get started.