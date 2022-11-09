Eglė Budvytytė, Songs from the Compost- Mutating Bodies, Imploding Stars (still), 2020. 4K video with sound, 30 minutes. Courtesy of the artist.
UB group exhibition “I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality” opens at 2 galleries

November 9, 2022
Jamie Moses

UB Center for the Arts Gallery November 10th – 5pm-7:30pm

Discover the works of Eglė BudvytytėJean-Charles de QuillacqHeather Dewey-HagborgLynne MarshRodney McMillianLucas MichaelBridget MoserBerenice Olmedo, and Slinko on view at the Center for the Arts Gallery in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere. Meet the exhibition’s curator Sylvie Fortin and many of the exhibiting artists and share your thoughts with them.I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality spans Anderson Gallery and Center for the Arts Gallery. The Anderson Gallery section of the exhibition opens on November 12, 1–4 PM with a celebratory brunch and artist talks.

UB ANDERSON GALLERY November 12, 1—4 PM

Ana Torfs, When You Whistle, It Makes Air Come Out (still), 2019. Single-channel video installation with sound, installation dimensions variable, video: 7:30 minutes. Courtesy of the artist.

Following the opening of UB Center for the Arts Gallery on November 10, 5–7:30 PM, you are cordially invited to the opening of I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality at UB Anderson Gallery on November 12, 1–4 PM.

Experience the works of Celina EceizaAdham FaramawyMounir FatmiOliver Husain & Kerstin SchroedingerLuis JacobRodney McMillianLucas MichaelJeneen Frei Njootli, and Ana Torfs as you enjoy a celebratory brunch (1–2 PM) followed by short talks by exhibiting artists Celina EceizaLuis JacobLynne Marsh, and Berenice Olmedo moderated by the exhibition’s curator Sylvie Fortin. The artist talk portion of the event will be streamed for remote viewing at 2 PM. Register to join remotely. ››

Developed for UB Art Galleries, this group exhibition brings together the works of 17 contemporary artists to explore corporeal hospitality. Hospitality is usually considered a philosophical concept with juridical implications, an ethical concern, or a social/political practice… or an industry. This exhibition shifts the focus to explore the stealth work of hospitality on our conceptual, physical, political, and historical understanding of bodies. Learn More. ››