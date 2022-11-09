UB group exhibition “I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality” opens at 2 galleries

UB Center for the Arts Gallery November 10th – 5pm-7:30pm

Discover the works of Eglė Budvytytė, Jean-Charles de Quillacq, Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Lynne Marsh, Rodney McMillian, Lucas Michael, Bridget Moser, Berenice Olmedo, and Slinko on view at the Center for the Arts Gallery in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere. Meet the exhibition’s curator Sylvie Fortin and many of the exhibiting artists and share your thoughts with them.I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality spans Anderson Gallery and Center for the Arts Gallery. The Anderson Gallery section of the exhibition opens on November 12, 1–4 PM with a celebratory brunch and artist talks.

UB ANDERSON GALLERY November 12, 1—4 PM

Ana Torfs, When You Whistle, It Makes Air Come Out (still), 2019. Single-channel video installation with sound, installation dimensions variable, video: 7:30 minutes. Courtesy of the artist.

Following the opening of UB Center for the Arts Gallery on November 10, 5–7:30 PM, you are cordially invited to the opening of I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality at UB Anderson Gallery on November 12, 1–4 PM.

Experience the works of Celina Eceiza, Adham Faramawy, Mounir Fatmi, Oliver Husain & Kerstin Schroedinger, Luis Jacob, Rodney McMillian, Lucas Michael, Jeneen Frei Njootli, and Ana Torfs as you enjoy a celebratory brunch (1–2 PM) followed by short talks by exhibiting artists Celina Eceiza, Luis Jacob, Lynne Marsh, and Berenice Olmedo moderated by the exhibition’s curator Sylvie Fortin. The artist talk portion of the event will be streamed for remote viewing at 2 PM. Register to join remotely. ››

Developed for UB Art Galleries, this group exhibition brings together the works of 17 contemporary artists to explore corporeal hospitality. Hospitality is usually considered a philosophical concept with juridical implications, an ethical concern, or a social/political practice… or an industry. This exhibition shifts the focus to explore the stealth work of hospitality on our conceptual, physical, political, and historical understanding of bodies. Learn More. ››