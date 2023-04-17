Alberto Rey returns to Castellani for ‘Biological Regionalism: Niagara River, WNY’ exhibition

Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University (CAM of NU) will host two exhibition receptions celebrating Biological Regionalism: Niagara River, Western New York by Alberto Rey on Thursday, April 20, from 4–6 p.m. for CAM of NU Members and the Niagara University community and from 6–8 p.m. for the public.

This exhibition––the 12th in Rey’s Biological Regionalism series––explores the complexities of the sacred Niagara River and Falls past and present. Utilizing lushly illustrated narratives, his large-scale paintings reflect the Niagara River’s historical significance to Native Americans, enslaved people, and the pollution of the river and communities along its 36-mile stretch of U.S. and Canadian shores.