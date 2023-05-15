This Wednesday May 17: Bio Art and Tasting at Torn Space

The Huitlacoche Project

May 17th – 7:00pm 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo

This Wednesday Torn Space collaborates with University at Buffalo’s Coalesce: Center for Biological Arts, to present a performance by Mexican artist and researcher Alvaro Azcárraga, who explores the intersection of botanical organisms and the history of scientific colonialism. This event will involve a conference, a guided immersive exhibition within the theater and a curated tasting menu exploring the colonization of maize.

Featured Artist: Alvaro Azcárraga is a Mexican artist and researcher that works with plant-like organisms with a focus on the history of scientific colonialism. With a background in Molecular and Cellular Biology, he looks at how the micro relates to the human and beyond. His work also examines the post-natural, specifically looking at the artifice that is embedded within the term “natural.”

About Chef Juana Lomeli T: Also known as Juana Chiles, Juana Lomeli T has dedicated her life to the investigation of Mexican cookery, from chiles, corn, herbs, spices, vegetables, etc. She worked as a consumer advocate and helped in investigations on Mexican eating habits. She has written books and articles in Mexico and the USA, including El Chile y otros Picantes, El Mundo de los Frijoles, and Guía del Tequila con Artes de Mexico. She has also collaborated with Kens Kitchen, Música y Cocina Mexicana, and National Geographic.