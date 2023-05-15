Arts & Culture Events Featured

This Wednesday May 17: Bio Art and Tasting at Torn Space

May 15, 2023
Jamie Moses

The Huitlacoche Project

May 17th – 7:00pm 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo

This Wednesday Torn Space collaborates with University at Buffalo’s Coalesce: Center for Biological Arts, to present a performance by Mexican artist and researcher Alvaro Azcárraga, who explores the intersection of botanical organisms and the history of scientific colonialism. This event will involve a conference, a guided immersive exhibition within the theater and a curated tasting menu exploring the colonization of maize.

 

Featured Artist: Alvaro Azcárraga is a Mexican artist and researcher that works with plant-like organisms with a focus on the history of scientific colonialism. With a background in Molecular and Cellular Biology, he looks at how the micro relates to the human and beyond. His work also examines the post-natural, specifically looking at the artifice that is embedded within the term “natural.”

 

About Chef Juana Lomeli T: Also known as Juana Chiles, Juana Lomeli T has dedicated her life to the investigation of Mexican cookery, from chiles, corn, herbs, spices, vegetables, etc. She worked as a consumer advocate and helped in investigations on  Mexican eating habits. She has written books and articles in Mexico and the USA, including El Chile y otros Picantes, El Mundo de los Frijoles, and Guía del Tequila con Artes de Mexico. She has also collaborated with Kens Kitchen, Música y Cocina Mexicana, and National Geographic.

More Info About The Huitlacoche Project

 

About the author

View All Posts

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment