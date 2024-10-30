How to Create a Nature-Inspired Living Room

We are connected to nature in ways most of us don’t even fully realize. Not only can adding more nature-inspired design into our home help boost our wellbeing, but it can also help improve your overall interior design.

There are so many easy ways to consider nature when designing your living room. To help you know where you should focus, use this easy, quick-fire guide to get you started:

Look At Your Landscape

The best way to create an interior design that works in harmony with your surroundings is to look at the color palette of your area. Pick out your favorite colors from the outside, and bring them in. This creates harmony from the inside to the outside, and also helps you visually enlarge the space without adding a square foot.

Choose Nature-Inspired Couches

The easiest way to create a nature-inspired living room is to choose wood tones that exist in your area and then add them to your space. Those near a northern coastline, for example, can use whitewashed woods to emulate the beautiful look of driftwood.

Sofas, on the other hand, aren’t quite so easy. That’s why if you want to bring nature in for your sofa and chairs, you’ll want to focus on these natural materials:

Green Sofas

Green is a beautiful, natural color that brings in warmth and decadence. The best part is that you can have a green sofa with any material. Love velvet? Add it. The richness of velvet comes from its light-absorbing properties which makes it look so dark and decadent. If velvet isn’t your thing, then green linen, cotton, boucle, or any other option works wonders as well.

Natural Linen Sofas

If you want something that looks light and airy, however, you’re going to want to opt for either a linen, linen-look, or linen-like sofa material. You can get a cloud-sofa, for example, and enjoy the soft natural fabric and rounded edges both from an aesthetic point of view, and also from a place of comfort.

Leather Sofas

If you want something rich, and striking, without straying too far from the natural vibe of your space, then opt for a leather sofa. Leather is a natural material, it comes in rich tones, and it also lives. As you use it, the leather will crease, scratch, and change, which adds to the beautiful patina effect.

Invest in Plants – Many, Many Plants

If you want nature, then bring nature in. Plants are going to change your space for the better. If you have corners that are too dark for plants to thrive, then consider getting a grow light, or investing in a high-quality fake plant to do the trick for you. In most cases, however, real plants are going to be the key. Start small, and grow them into your space for best results.

Play Around with Light

Light is another aspect of nature that cannot be stressed enough. Use mirrors and class to reflect the natural daylight of outside. Then use lamps, spotlights, and other low-light or task light options to create a soft, comforting glow during the night (instead of relying on the dreaded “big light”). You can create a cozy living room day and night with the right light design.





