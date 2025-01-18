Cellino Law Continues to Deliver in Personal Injury Cases

By Tony Farina

Like just about all of us, Ross Cellino has had his share of ups and downs but the personal injury law firm he oversees with a staff of 100 including 29 lawyers is still thriving, returning big numbers to clients, and Cellino Law has rebounded from the Covid-19 slowdown and, as Ross puts it, “is going well now,” with offices across the state and in Connecticut.

Ross Cellino is slowly maturing into senior citizen status but he is still youthful and fit as he welcomes this interviewer into Cellino Law headquarters located in the more than 100-year-old Knox Mansion at 800 Delaware Ave. that Ross purchased from CTG (formerly Computer Task Group) in 2020 for $2.5 million and invested another $2-plus million to fully restore the French Renaissance mansion. I guess things are going well, Ross.

“I’m a Buffalo guy,” Cellino said, about the purchase of 48,000-square-foot marvel built for the widow of Seymour H. Knox, the owner and founder of the S. H. Knox Co. 5 and 10 Cent Stores, and completed in 1918. “I know how much this incredible, historic building means to the people of Buffalo and I thought it would be perfect in all respects for our corporate headquarters and we have tours on weekends so folks can see just how spectacular the building still is.” Ross’s brother, retired doctor Michael Cellino, conducts the tours and does a fantastic job with all the history. I’ve seen it firsthand and give it five stars out of five.

Of course, everyone knows the financial success of Cellino and his late former partner, Steve Barnes, that began with Cellino and Barnes in 1995 and their incredible marketing jingle strategy which poured most of their returns into advertising, keeping only $500 a week for salary for many, many years.

Inspired by inspirational speaker Tony Robbins on the radio while on driving trips to Hilton Head, S. C. with his wife and six children, four of them now with the firm, Ross believed from listening to Robbins that he didn’t need years of experience to find the right path to success, just a model, and he found just the right model in New Orleans personal injury lawyer Morris Bart who started the television ads for lawyers that were hugely successful.

Cellino and Barnes followed Bart’s marketing strategy and built a personal injury juggernaut firm that earned millions before their eventual and much-publicized breakup in 2020.

“I believe in jury verdicts,” says Ross today, recalling a case where the insurance company offered $50,000 and he persuaded his client to take his case to a jury where he was awarded $1.1 million. In another case

In another case, a young man in a rental car suffered brain damage and was awarded close to $50 million after a two-week trial by a jury before the law was changed limiting rental car liability to New York State’s ridiculously low liability insurance of $25,000. Under current law a person with the same insurance would be limited to 25,000 which would not cover more than a few days in the hospital. “Largest ever,” Ross recalls, a small victory smile lighting up his face.

