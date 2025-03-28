Salida Capital, led by the notorious Danny Guy, registered a 67 percent loss a few years back. A free fall. Its exposure ran through Lehman Brothers.

Lehman folded under lies and leverage and liabilities. Salida went down with it. On paper, it was a global collapse. In reality, Salida’s death was not the end.

The irony, if you cared to look, was that Guy had destroyed his own company. None of this was about embarrassment. It was about insulation. Because something had to be protected. The filings came later.

When short-sellers uncovered fraud, Guy painted them as criminals. When lawyers asked for proof, there was none. It was never about evidence. It was about who could be discredited. Who could be delayed long enough to move the money and close the door.

This was not Wall Street. This was not finance. This was something older. Something quieter.

Salida Capital, the firm that had collapsed, was listed in Rosatom’s corporate disclosures. Not as a creditor. Not as a counterparty. As a subsidiary. Rosatom—the nuclear energy arm of the Russian Federation wholly owned Salida – and not a penny returned to the investors.

And Danny Guy sold out the West. Not in the way of traitors in uniforms or politicians caught in the act. His betrayal was quiet. He did it for money.

It began with uranium. Uranium is not like oil or coal. It does not rest in barrels or burn in stoves. It fuels submarines. It powers reactors that hum under cities. And when enriched, it becomes a weapon. A means to erase a coast, a city, a million people. It cannot be substituted. Once sold——it does not return.

Danny Guy dressed to betray.

In 2012, the nuclear agency of the Russian Federation—Rosatom – secured control of 20 percent of the United States’ uranium production. Not by force. They bought Uranium One, a Canadian company with licenses in Wyoming, Utah, and beyond. It was approved. Not by vote. Not in daylight. But behind a closed door at CFIUS—the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States – with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presiding.

That same year, a hedge fund in Toronto—Salida Capital—run by Danny Guy – received $3.3 million. Anonymous. Shortly after, Salida’s foundation gave $2.65 million to the Clinton Foundation. It was 90 percent of their charitable giving that year.

Rosatom’s filings later listed Salida as a subsidiary. The uranium was gone. The Russians walked away with it. No hearing. No reversal. Danny Guy said nothing. But the question was who moved the money? Was it “friends”? A church? A religious group? In the United States, such organizations don’t have to explain their donors. They can take money. And no one can ask who it came from. Was it a dry cleaner? Investigators use that phrase when the money’s gone—a cash-heavy front. A place where dollars go in and something else comes out.

We know where the money went- it went to the Clintons. We know who approved the sale – Hillary Clinton. We know who got the uranium – Russia. We know who was in the middle – Danny Guy. Salida was not just a hedge fund. And Danny Guy was not just a bad investor. He was the courier. What he carried was uranium. From a Canadian company. To a Russian agency. Through American soil. And into the dark.

And Guy, the man who built Salida, did not vanish. He migrated to Bermuda—with no snow, no subpoenas, and very few questions.

At a waterfront estate curving around Harrington Sound, Guy reemerged. Not under his name, exactly. But in filings. In footnotes. In the ink. He had presided over the loss of hundreds of millions of investor’s money. But he took care of himself. Danny Guy always takes care of himself.

His new firm was called Harrington Global. A hedge fund by form. By function, it was Salida’s twin: the same structure, the same habits, the same shadows. From the most shadowy man. This was not a comeback. This was a reset in secrecy.

Guy survived the crash of his company. He survived scrutiny. He changed firms. Changed borders. Changed names. And somewhere in the filings of a Russian nuclear giant, a Canadian hedge fund is listed. Behind it, the name of a traitor who lost everything—except the one thing that mattered to him. His place in the shadow.

Coming up: In another scam of Danny Guy proportions, he testified this week against Bernhard Fritsch in a criminal case in Los Angeles federal court. We will have more to say about that case.