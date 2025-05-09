Government lead witness testifies OneTaste courses helped her be a more loving wife

Friday morning, May 8 we are live from the courthouse at the Eastern District of New York, where defense attorney Celia Cohen concluded her cross-examination of the government’s first witness, Rebecca Halpren. Cohen continued her cross-examination from yesterday where she reminded the witness of the good times that she had at OneTaste, including showing her videos, texts, images, all praising the practice of Orgasmic Meditation and the people involved.

One particular moment of note was as the witness looked through the video of her graduation speech from her coaching program course. In the video, the witness said that because of this practice, she realized she was holding back on the full expression of the love she felt for the man, who’s now her husband. Interestingly, this man was also in the gallery during this testimony. The witness said that because of the class and because of the practice of OM, she decided to risk expressing this love for her now-husband instead of withhold it from him, and they ended up getting married. In the video, she told the whole class that she never would have learned how to love her husband well if it hadn’t been for OM and the OneTaste class. And she wanted to tell the world that this kind of connection was possible.

While the jury and public did not see the video directly, it was clear from the witness how true those words were for her at the time that she said them them.

Cohen concluded the cross-examination by showing the witness a post that she had written online around the time she had left OneTaste where she wrote that simply by being who she was, she was giving people permission to be who they are. The witness confirmed that yes, those were indeed her words at the time. She said, yes that’s exactly how I felt.